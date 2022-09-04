New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Mets fans will be holding their breath when they hear what ace Max Scherzer had to say after Sunday’s impromptu start at Citi Field.

Scherzer left the Mets’ game against the Washington Nationals early after 67 pitches over five innings due to “fatigue on his left side.” But Scherzer soon finished his outing and watching fans panicked as he appeared glumly from the mound.

“Nothing specific, I don’t have any strains, the left side just gets tired a lot quicker than usual,” Scherzer said, via The New York Post. “So this is a precautionary measure given the skewed history.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Scherzer has already been on the shelf for seven weeks this season due to an oblique strain. It is always a tricky soft tissue injury that can recur despite full recovery.

So, as a precautionary measure, Scherzer made the executive decision to end his night.

“Is there a scenario where I can go out there and go sixth and be OK? Yeah, that could happen,” he explained. “But if I go out there in the sixth and get hurt, I can’t come out here and look the guys in the face and say I made the right decision. It’s better to be safe than sorry in this scenario.”

Mets’ Max Scherzer says Pitchcom, technology used to stop sign-theft, ‘should be outlawed’

Scherzer is a seasoned veteran who understands what is at stake for his team. The Mets held a two-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, who clinched that division title. With just over a month left to play, Scherzer’s presence in the rotation, especially when it comes time for the postseason, is much needed by the Mets.

“You can’t take any risks, especially where the calendar is,” he said. “There’s no time to back up the re-ramp. So I think it’s a very important factor to come out after five.”

Outfielders clinch catch of the year in thrilling win over Dodgers

The Mets have showcased their depth and clutch play all season, making them prime World Series contenders for the first time since their trip to the dance in 2015. Adding Scherzer to the rotation has been an expected boost not only to the team’s pitching stats. But to the locker room.

The 38-year-old is a natural leader who leaves it all on the field, even if he is not scheduled to pitch. The Mets matched Scherzer’s intensity and never-back-down attitude.

And since Scherzer returned from that IL stint with his oblique, where he had a 2.22 ERA over 12 starts, jumped back into the fold.

Scherzer doesn’t believe he’ll even miss his next start.

“Give it a few days off and I’ll feel better soon,” he said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Mets would go on to lose the contest to the Nationals 7-1.