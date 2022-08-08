Mets ace Jacob deGrom dominates Braves in long-awaited return to Citi Field

NEW YORK – Camera phones are taken out before the first pitch.

Decibel levels usually peak late in the game or before the first inning.

A lovefest for Jacob deGrom began with the home crowd starting from the opening warmups and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man” welcoming him back to the Citi Field mound. The cheers were returned After each of his 12 strikeouts.

DeGrom made his second start of the season in the sixth inning Sunday and first in Queens in exactly 13 months. It was a vintage performance for the Mets righty, who missed a full calendar year with elbow and shoulder problems.

It capped off an impressive weekend for the Mets, who took four of five games with a 5-2 victory over the NL East-rival Braves.

“Stepping out there was a little emotional,” deGrom said. “I took a second and took it all in, then tried to focus and take care of business.”

For deGrom, the battle with fellow flamethrower Spencer Strider didn’t just meet expectations. It surpasses them.

DeGrom retired the first 17 batters before walking Ehire Adrianza and chasing Dansby Swanson’s two-run home run into the bullpen in center from the game.

For one day, the reigning World Series champions were completely dominant.

“It’s too bad I’m not surprised,” outfielder Brandon Nimmo said. “He’s incredibly talented and incredibly motivated. I think I’ve said it before about him: if you’re playing Tiddlewinks, he wants to beat you. He’s very competitive. It fuels his desire to be the best.”

The weekend didn’t go much better for the Mets (70-39), who moved 31 games over .500 — their highest total since ending the 2006 season 32 games. The Mets outscored the Braves 31-22 in the series and have a 6.5 game lead in the NL East. That leaves just seven more head-to-head matchups for the Braves to close the gap.

“I think we’ve definitely elevated our game and we want to continue that as the season progresses,” Pete Alonso said. “We want to continue passing the torch, passing the baton and putting together high-quality bats.”

DeGrom came out firing, throwing eight straight fastballs to start the game, including seven that reached triple digits. The Braves struck out on his first 18 sliders, and their 90% whiff rate against that pitch was the highest of any outing in the pitch-tracking era (2008-present).

That devastating arsenal helped deGrom break the major league record for most strikeouts through 200 career games with 1,523. The Mets ace exited to a standing ovation after 76 pitches. DeGrom feels he “still has more in the tank,” but doesn’t plan on arguing to stay in the game even if the no-hitter is still intact.

“I probably let myself get carried away,” deGrom said. “After missing a whole year, you don’t want to do anything stupid behind the top two.”

The Mets gave deGrom an early lead by scoring four runs in the third inning. The top of the lineup started the rally when Nimmo beat out an infield single and Francisco Lindor reached on a bloop single to left.

Alonso took advantage with a two-run double that made it past the third base bag and into left field. The lucky bounce helped Alonso collect his 94th and 95th RBI of the season to extend the NL lead.

“With Pete, I think sometimes we miss how good a hitter he is,” manager Buck Showalter said. “That’s why you’re always looking for strength. His ability to knuckleball the ball on the infield on a pitch that a lot of us pick up the cracks in our hands.”

Mark Canha split the gap in left center with a double that drove in two more runs in the inning. Daniel Vogelbach motored to score from first after a little bobble from Braves outfielder Michael Harris II.

The Mets tacked on another run in the fifth when Jeff McNeill drove home on Colin McHugh’s wild pitch.

Jolie Rodriguez threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief and Edwin Diaz struck out the side in the save in the ninth.

“The Braves are a great team,” Nimmo said. “And we took four out of five against them. And I think that’s a positive to build off of. We believe in ourselves. We think we’re a good offense. We think we’ll wear the pitchers down. We think we’ve got it. Great pitching and a good bullpen and you You know, I mean, we think we’re a really good team. So I think this underscores that.”