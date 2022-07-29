New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Metallica performed their 1986 song “Master of Puppets” on the first day of Lollapalooza and wowed the crowd with a tribute to the hit. The Netflix show, “Stranger Things.” The popular TV show introduced a whole new generation to ’80s music and the heavy metal band’s hit song is back at the top of the charts 30 years after its release.

In the show, played by Eddie Munson Joseph Quinn plays the “Master of Puppets”. He and all the other “Stranger Things” characters are on the Upside Down, trying to destroy the season’s villain Vecna ​​during the show’s season four finale. Clips of him playing the guitar went viral on social media and brought millions of streams to the 80s song.

while playing at Chicago Lollapalooza Festival For the first time since 2015, the band gave the Netflix show a shutout. They closed their set with “Master of Puppets,” accompanied by an Eddie Manson scene playing behind them and some fireworks. Videos of that moment started doing the rounds on social media.

‘Stranger Things’ Part Two Premiere Causes Netflix Crash

On July 10, the “Stranger Writers” Twitter account posted a video of Quinn playing guitar with the caption “Practice Makes Perfect”. Speaking to Collider.. Quinn said that in the actual performance, he played and was a combination of Aidan Fisher’s guitar double, with the close-up shots being Fisher’s and the wider shots being his.

“It’s really a combination of the two. I’ve played guitar since I was very young, so I’m lucky to have a foundation there,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Metallica has acknowledged a “Stranger Things” guitar solo. On July 8, the band posted a duet of the popular scene on TikTok, featuring them wearing shirts from the show. The TikTok video has over two million likes.

According to the Chicago Suntimes, Metallica’s Lollapalooza set list included “Whiplash,” “Creeping Death,” “Enter Sandman,” “The Memory Remains,” “Where I Turn” and “Nothing Matters Anymore.” The band also played “Sad But True,” “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “Seek & Destroy.”