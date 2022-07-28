New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“American Beauty” star Mena Suvari She claims that one of her exes “manipulated” her into having triplets with other women.

The actress, 43, first opened up about experiencing sexual abuse from her ex-partner and her recovery from drug addiction in 2021 Memoir, “The Great Peace,” writing “I am not loved. I am just a body, a vessel for his desires.”

In her book, Suari wrote that her ex would tell her how “stupid” she was and called her names. She said she “felt stuck” and took it Medicines to relieve pain.

Suari described her sexual abuse and claimed she was “forced to use uncomfortable sex toys and required medical treatment after repeated, rough intercourse”. According to The Guardian.

According to the “American Pie” star, the abuse didn’t stop there, as she claimed her ex-boyfriend accused her of finding other women to be with him, including those she met on set.

A few years later, the “Six Feet Under” alum ran into one of the women she had been sexually involved with and said, “I want you to know that I don’t do any of those things.”

Suvari shared that the woman was shocked and told her, “‘Oh, he told me you wanted to do that.’

“It was a huge eye-opener for me, how I was being manipulated, and I didn’t know. The circumstances were created for me and I was consumed by it,” she told the outlet.

The actress also revealed in her memoirs Sexually abused at age 12, and the abuse she suffered throughout her life “still weighs heavily on me because I never had the chance to find myself that way.”

The Rhode Island native was able to work through her sexual trauma and married her current husband, Michael Hope, in 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child in April 2021, a boy named Alexander Hope.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, please contact the National Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.