Four of the seven people killed or injured in Wednesday’s shooting in Memphis have been identified.

Repeat offender Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is accused of a deadly shooting spree in and around Memphis earlier this week that killed four people, including Dewayne Tunstall, Alison Parker, Courteria Wright, and wounded three others, including Rodolfo Berger.

Here’s what we know about the victims so far:

Dewayne Tunstall, deceased

Tunstall, who neighbors said was a childhood friend of the suspect, was Kelly’s first alleged victim.

Kelly allegedly asked the 24-year-old to speak to him privately in a mutual friend’s driveway around 1 a.m. Wednesday. After pulling Tunstall aside, Kelley allegedly opened fire in the middle of their conversation, striking him at least once in the head, according to a police affidavit.

Photos taken by Fox News Digital show bullet holes in the side of the house and blood stains on the asphalt. At least one shot went through a child’s bedroom window, which had a toy on the windowsill.

Tunstall’s girlfriend, Princess Onwubiko, described him in an interview as “an all-round, good young man”. Fox 13 Memphis.

“He helped other youths improve their lives and help them find jobs,” Onwubiko told the outlet.

She described her friend as a loving father.

“Every time we hung out, he thought about his daughter,” Onwubiko said of Tunstall. “He’ll buy Easter baskets, Valentine’s Day baskets.”

Onwubiko wants to remember Tunstall as selfless and driven: “He was sweet. He wanted to get out of here. He wanted to make it. He wanted to make it in his music. He made all his friends do better,” she said.

Alison Parker, deceased

Kelly went on a rampage after he allegedly killed Tunstall.

Parker was one of four victims. The mother of three works as a medical assistant for the Family Practice Center of West Memphis, according to a Facebook post.

“She was a victim of tragic violence in Memphis yesterday,” family practice Dr. Trent Pierce wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. “Please pray for her family and our entire office staff as we try to process this senseless loss.”

The GoFundMe description for Parker “Children left orphaned after Memphis shooting” says that Parker “leaves behind three children who lost their father two years ago.”

“One of her children was with her at the time of the shooting. Please give what you can to help them,” the description reads.

Parker’s sister-in-law told FOX13 in a message that she loves her three children more than anything and that they have nurturing and calm personalities.

Corteria Wright, deceased

Corteria Wright, 17, died on August 25, allegedly in the attack, according to a post published on Facebook by her father, Corteria Wright.

“It’s impossible to get stronger right now, but I’m trying,” Wright said in a Facebook post Friday.

Wright remembered his daughter, called “Babe” by loved ones, as innocent, happy, intelligent and a talented singer. He shared a video of his daughter singing on her Instagram page. In another video, Wright repeatedly pleads with viewers to “please stop the violence.”

“She was so full of joy and life and had plans for her future, which were put on hold by gun violence,” the description on the GoFundMe page states, “Helping with Corteria’s ‘Babe’ Funeral Expenses.” “Babe always had a huge smile on her face and was always laughing and joking. A brilliant young woman who is now gone for nothing.”

Rodolfo Berger, wounded

Kelly allegedly live-streamed episodes of the attacks on Facebook, including the shooting of an unsuspecting shopper at an AutoZone store on Jackson Ave.

Jenny Berger identified her father, Rodolfo Berger, as the suspicious buyer.

“He was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Berger said in a Facebook post Thursday. “It was at AutoZone in Memphis, TN [sic] He was minding his own business and going live on Facebook when someone walked in and shot him. I’m still hoping I’ll wake up from this viral nightmare.”

Berger added that everyone who witnessed the scene said, “He was telling everyone to call his daughter Jenny.”

“I love this man so much… my life partner and best friend. If you know me, you know he is my world. No one deserves to go through this,” she said.

Rolfo underwent surgery and is currently “under intensive care,” his daughter said. He will need “one more surgery,” but is “so strong and ready for the journey of recovery ahead,” she added. A GoFundMe titled “Rodolfo’s Journey of Healing” has been created to help with Rodolfo’s medical expenses.

Kelly pleaded not guilty Friday in a Shelby County courtroom to first-degree murder pending additional charges.

The suspect was previously charged in a 2020 shooting involving three victims and eventually pleaded guilty to only one count of aggravated assault and was sentenced to three years in prison. However, he served only 11 months and was released in March.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz and Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.