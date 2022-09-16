New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Memphis man accused of fatally shooting his friend and then going on a shooting spree around town was back in court this week for a second time on a charge of first-degree murder.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, allegedly Dewayne Tunstall was shot in the head In the early hours of Wednesday on another friend’s route, the firing started at random targets a few hours later, killing three people and injuring three others.

Kelly was photographed glaring at reporters in front of the courtroom Friday as deputies stood guard. His public defender, Jennifer Case, requested a preliminary hearing for next week.

The judge set the hearing for September 27 and asked Kelly if she had any questions. Kelly did not answer audibly. Case then asked to produce Kelly’s records from juvenile court, where he was charged in 2020 with attempted murder and two counts of recklessly endangering a third person.

Memphis shooting suspect Ezekiel Kelly back in court after live-streamed attacks

Fox News Digital obtained his juvenile court indictment over the weekend, but additional documents may reveal more details about what happened. Fox News Digital reached out to two of the three victims in the earlier case, but they declined to comment.

After the hearing, which lasted only a few minutes, Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy said he could not comment on the evidence and that the court would determine whether there was probable cause at an upcoming preliminary hearing.

A spokesman for the district attorney’s office said separately that prosecutors had nothing to report when asked when additional charges might be filed. Kelly, accused of shooting seven people and committing two carjackings in an hour-long crime spree, was charged after his arrest.

Memphis livestream murder suspect Ezekiel Kelly freed after plea deal in earlier shooting: Charges

Photos obtained by Fox News Digital show bullet holes on the side of the house where Tunstall was killed and blood stains on the asphalt. At least one shot went through a boy’s bedroom window with toys on the windowsill.

Memphis Live Stream Murder Suspect Ezekiel Kelly Caught On Surveillance Video Appearing In Court

The suspect live-streamed parts of the attack on Facebook, including the shooting of the unsuspecting shopkeeper. Autozone Store on Jackson Avenue.

Kelly pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault and served 11 months to three years in the county detention center after the 2020 shooting.

State lawmakers have since passed a Truth in Sentencing bill that would require criminals convicted of certain serious crimes to serve 100% of their sentences and be denied early release credits and opportunities for parole.

Kelly is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on September 27. A judge told him earlier this month that he could face the death penalty if convicted of a single charge under Tennessee law.