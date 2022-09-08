New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Primetime shows on CNN and MSNBC neglected to acknowledge the breaking news of a deadly shooting in Memphis that led to an arrest after an hours-long manhunt.

The suspect, identified by Memphis police as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly opened fire on Facebook, killing four and wounding three.

Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” and “The Ingram Angle” covered the developing story, while competing programs on liberal networks did not, according to the Grabbian transcripts.

Memphis shooting: Teen accused of killing 4, wounding 3 in encounter streamed on Facebook

CNN and MSNBC hosts devoted much of their programming to discussing the latest developments in the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, the political landscape ahead of the midterms, and Obama’s return to the White House to unveil his portrait.

Here’s Why Eliza Fletcher’s Suspected Killer Cleotha Henderson Served 20 Years Of 24

CNN anchor Don Lemon, who gets two hours of programming each weeknight, spent nearly half of the first hour chatting about Obama, which continued into its second hour, but did not devote time to breaking news.

Notably, Lemon famously declared in 2018 that “white men” are “the greatest terrorist threat in this country,” which may be mitigated by Wednesday’s shooting since the Memphis suspect is black.

CNN’s primetime hosts apparently didn’t get the memo from their new boss Chris Leitch, who has spoken of his ambition to restore the network’s journalistic credibility and shift its programming toward straight news. Based on Wednesday’s coverage, Licht has a long way to go.

At least Two shots fired Fox 13 reported that the incident was reported at 7 p.m. local time. One occurred at a BP gas station and a woman was injured during the other, the news outlet said.

Kelly is also suspected of two armed carjackings while trying to flee from police. Officials said the attack was spread across at least eight different crime scenes.

Police said Kelly has multiple pending charges.

Eliza Fletcher and the Memphis Target kidnapping highlight the city’s violent crimes

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland revealed at a press conference that Kelly was previously charged with attempted first-degree murder but pleaded guilty in April 2021 to a downgraded aggravated assault charge.

Kelly was sentenced to three years in prison, but was released in March 2022 after serving only 11 months.

The shooting came as the city was rocked by the kidnapping and murder of mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher while jogging on Friday morning.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The suspect, Cleotha Henderson, is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated assault, and tampering/tampering with evidence.

Fox News’ Louis Casciano and Andrea Vacciano contributed to this report