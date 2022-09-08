New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, were searching for a 19-year-old man allegedly linked to a string of shootings recorded on Facebook in the city on Wednesday.

The Memphis Police Department released an image of the suspect and said he was driving with a red dealer tag and had the rear window smashed. The vehicle was described as a Nissan or Infiniti.

Police did not have the location of the unidentified suspect Wednesday evening. Police said the suspected shooter recorded the shooting on Facebook.

Fox 13 reported that at least two shots were fired as of 7 p.m. local time. One occurred at a BP gas station and a woman was injured during the other, the news outlet said.

The shooting came as the city was rocked by the kidnapping and murder of mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher while jogging on Friday morning.

The suspect, Cleotha Henderson, is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated assault, and tampering/tampering with evidence.