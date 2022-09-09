New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Memphis, Tenn. – special: Ezekiel Kelly stood before a judge Friday morning after allegedly being involved in a series of deadly shootings in and around Memphis, parts of which were captured on video obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital.

Appearing in a Shelby County courtroom wearing a dark blue prison-issued jumpsuit and face mask, a wide-eyed, serious Kelly spoke briefly to tell Judge Karen Massey he understood he needed an attorney and had no questions. He is represented by public defender Jennifer Case, the same attorney defending Eliza Fletcher killer Cleotha Henderson.

During the court appearance, Massey admitted that the death penalty was a possibility. The lawsuit requested enforcement of the gag order, and a judge ruled on Sept. 13. The motion was scheduled for hearing on

Kelly did not enter a plea and set no bond during the hearing. District Attorney Steve Mulroy said the defendant is likely to face additional charges.

Mulroy acknowledged that the public is “concerned.”

“We are concerned about a terrible week here in Memphis,” the newly elected top prosecutor said. “We understand how the public feels and we want to assure the public that we and law enforcement are working around the clock on these cases to ensure that things like this do not happen in the future.”

He added that public safety is his and law enforcement’s “absolute number one priority.”

“I’ve said it before, and I think it bears repeating. This office takes repeat offenders very seriously,” he told reporters. “It should get a strong response.”

Kelly, 19, has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault in connection with the 2020 shooting. He served 11 months of a 3-year sentence and was released in March, according to authorities.

He is now accused of killing four and injuring three on Wednesday, in addition to a pair of armed carjackings.

Paramedics pronounced the first victim, Dewayne Tunstall, dead outside a Lindale Avenue home shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Three unidentified witnesses who were home at the time told police that Kelley asked Tunstall to speak privately and then, after a brief conversation, allegedly opened fire.

About four hours later, Kelly allegedly began shooting in and around Memphis, prompting police to urge residents to shelter in place.

The alleged gunman and Tunstall were childhood friends, according to a person who lived next door to the first shooting.

At least two bullets went into the house, one through a window, inside which toys were stacked. A bedridden elderly woman also lives next door, just feet from the shooting.

According to a resident of the area who spoke to Fox News Digital on condition of anonymity out of concern for his safety, the family inside heard gunshots and screams after Tunstall’s murder.

Hours later, the teenager allegedly snapped — sparking a chaotic shooting that prompted Memphis police to ask residents to shelter in their homes.

The bloodshed began with an apparently random shooting at an AutoZone store that seriously injured Rodolfo Berger around 5:45 CT. Kelly allegedly live-streamed the attack on Facebook – but the social media giant quickly removed the video and later shut down his entire account.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital shows Ezekiel Kelly allegedly pulling up to a Memphis AutoZone store on Jackson Avenue and shooting at a random victim — just a few yards away while children were playing.

“You think I’m kidding,” he hears as he opens the front door. “It’s — so real, my God.”

A cellphone camera pans up, showing the victim turning a corner around a street and two shots ring out.

Moments ago, children could be seen playing in the corner of the parking lot. A muzzle flash was recorded on surveillance video from a business down the street.

Another video shows the boys running back and forth in the parking lot before the gunman gets into a black car, slides through the front door of the auto parts store and opens fire. Within seconds, he runs to the car and speeds south on Jackson Avenue.

After he walks away from the scene, onlookers are seen running to the store to help the victim.

Workers at a nearby Family Dollar store said a witness ran in and alerted them to the shooting, and within minutes the district manager called and told them to close the doors and shelter.

The standoff lasted for hours after Kelly allegedly crashed a stolen car at the intersection of Evan and Hodge streets around 9 p.m. The police arrested him on the spot. He smiled into his mugshot.

Kelly previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for another shooting in 2020 as part of a deal to avoid stiffer penalties on a charge of attempted murder.

He then served only 11 months of his three-year Tennessee prison sentence and was released in March, prison records show.

“If Mr. Kelly had served his full three-year sentence, he would still be in prison today and four of our fellow citizens would still be alive,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement Wednesday evening.