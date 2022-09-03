New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Memphis police are searching for two suspects involved in the kidnapping and robbery of a mother and her 1-year-old son this week.

The names of the victims have not been released, but, according to a Memphis Police Department Facebook post, officers responded to the call this week after a mother and her son were acquitted of a disturbing robbery scheme.

According to Wednesday’s post, two men approached the mother A Target parking lot She was loading her car with groceries.

Armed with a handgun, the suspects forced the mother and her 1-year-old son into the vehicle.

The suspects then drove them to a Regions Bank about half a mile down Highway 64 in a suburb outside Memphis, where they forced the victim to withdraw $800 from an ATM.

The suspects then abandoned the mother and child.

Fox News could not immediately reach the Memphis Police Department. But a Facebook post from earlier in the week said authorities had not yet identified the two suspects.

The suspect appeared in Surveillance footage at Walmart Before the kidnapping.

Police are offering a cash reward “for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.”