New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox: Memphis shooting suspect Ezekiel Kelly, who police say shot seven people and killed four in an hours-long rampage Wednesday, has been charged in connection with a 2020 shooting that involved three victims, court documents show.

He allegedly shot two people and nearly killed a third.

Kelly eventually took a plea deal, admitting only one count of aggravated assault and was sentenced to three years in prison. However, he served only 11 months and was released in March.

Court documents obtained by Fox News Digital show he was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Lamarcus Grandberry, gang-related assault of Edward Rogers, possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment of Rutrundra Gaston. “There is a risk of death or serious bodily injury.”

Memphis Live Stream Murder Suspect Ezekiel Kelly Caught On Surveillance Video Appearing In Court

The assault was later upgraded to a second count of attempted first-degree murder, court records show.

But Kelly eventually pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault.

He was released in March and worked as an aide at a nursing home before Wednesday’s rampage, according to his aunt.

Read the indictment:

Who is Ezekiel Kelly? The accused Memphis livestream shooter has a violent criminal history

The first victim Wednesday was identified by Memphis police as Dewayne Tunstall, who neighbors said was a childhood friend of the suspect.

Kelly allegedly asked Tunstall to speak to him privately in a mutual friend’s driveway around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Graphic content warning

After pulling Tunstall aside, Kelley allegedly opened fire in the middle of their conversation, striking him at least once in the head, according to a police affidavit.

Photos taken by Fox News Digital show bullet holes in the side of the house and blood stains on the asphalt.

At least one shot went through a child’s bedroom window, which had a toy on the windowsill.

Memphis shooting: Teen accused of killing 4, wounding 3 in encounter streamed on Facebook

Kelly’s rampage escalated hours later, with six more people shot, three of them fatally, and two alleged carjackings. After Kelly allegedly crashed a stolen car at the intersection of Evan and Hodge roads, the disturbance broke out around 9 p.m. The police arrested him on the spot. He smiled into his mugshot.

Kelly allegedly live-streamed episodes of the attacks on Facebook, including the shooting of an unsuspecting shopper at an AutoZone store on Jackson Ave.

In 2020, he was represented by high-priced Memphis attorney Juni Ganguly. Judge Karen Massey asked him during his arraignment Friday morning if he could afford a lawyer, and he said no, so she appointed a public defender.

Ganguly did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The public defender, Jennifer Case, told the judge she wanted to move for a gag order on the case.

Kelly did not enter a plea and set no bond during the hearing. Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy said additional charges against the defendants are likely.

Mulroy acknowledged that the public was “concerned” that the defendant would be held without bail due to the nature of the alleged crimes.

“We are concerned about a terrible week here in Memphis,” the newly elected top prosecutor said. “We understand how the public feels and we want to assure the public that we and law enforcement are working around the clock on these cases to ensure that things like this do not happen in the future.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

He added that public safety is his and law enforcement’s “absolute number one priority.”

“I’ve said it before, and I think it bears repeating. This office takes repeat offenders very seriously,” he told reporters. “It should get a strong response.”

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.