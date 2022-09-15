New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Cleotha Henderson, the Tennessee man accused of kidnapping and killing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher, was back in court Thursday morning for a hearing on unrelated kidnapping and rape charges.

Henderson, 38, was indicted Sept. 8 on charges of aggravated rape and kidnapping in connection with the alleged sexual assault from September 2021. He wore a dark-green top with a white undershirt, face mask and gray pants for his Thursday. Appear in court in the morning.

Shelby County Court Judge Lee V. Coffey called Henderson a “repeat violent offender” and ordered him held on $1 million bond, local news station WREG reported. He is being represented in the case by public defender Jennifer Case, who is defending Henderson against several of his other charges.

The indictment, obtained by Fox News Digital, states that Henderson “on September 21, 2021, in Shelby County, Tennessee, and prior to the discovery of this charge, unlawfully and intentionally, knowingly or recklessly committed sexual intercourse. [the victim] By use of force or coercion, while armed with a weapon.” Henderson is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the September 21, 2021, incident.

According to a statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Henderson’s DNA was linked to the alleged rape days after Fletcher was charged with his horrific attack.

Fletcher, a 34-year-old married mother of two, was jogging near the University of Memphis around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 2 when Henderson abducted and killed her, authorities said.

Police said Fletcher was “abducted and forced into a GMC Terrain.” He also said a nearby surveillance camera captured the same GMC Terrain in the vicinity of the kidnapping 24 minutes before Fletcher was taken.

3 Sept. to Henderson. was taken into custody by law enforcement officials and refused to give police any information that led to Fletcher’s body.

According to an affidavit, Henderson’s brother Mario told law enforcement officials that Henderson was seen cleaning the interior of the GMC Terrain with a floor cleaner. Fletcher “suffered serious injuries” and “left evidence, i.e., blood, in the vehicle that was cleaned by the defendant,” according to court documents.

Fletcher’s body was found on Sept. 5 around 5:07 p.m. “in the rear area of ​​a vacant duplex apartment,” near the same area where Henderson was allegedly seen clearing the GMC terrain.

Henderson, who also goes by the last name “Abston,” is charged with first-degree murder, premeditated murder and kidnapping on charges including murder, kidnapping and tampering/tampering with evidence, among other crimes.

