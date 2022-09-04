New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A church in Memphis, Tennessee held a prayer vigil Saturday afternoon for Eliza Fletcher, a missing mother of two.

People who knew and loved Fletcher gathered at the Second Presbyterian Church and prayed for his safe return.

Fletcher went missing around 4:30 a.m. Friday from the 3800 block of Central Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee.

Police say they received a phone call around 7:45 a.m. from Fletcher’s husband, Richard Fletcher III, and the University of Memphis.

Eliza Fletcher kidnapping: Memphis police say ‘vehicle of interest’, man in custody, Eliza still missing

At the vigil, people were seen hugging as Fletcher’s search went into the second day.

A prayer guide was handed out to those attending the vigil that quoted from Romans 8:26, and went on to say that individuals should pray for Fletcher’s family as well as for her safe return.

The church posted an “urgent call for prayer” on Friday, asking members to pray for Eliza Fletcher’s safe return.

“Church family, as you may have seen on many newspapers, one of our members, Eliza (Liza) Fletcher, was abducted today at 4:30 a.m. while jogging. Please join us in praying for Liza’s safety and that she will be found soon,” the post said. .

Tennessee woman kidnapped, forced into SUV while on the run in Memphis, police say

“Please join us in praying for Liza’s safety and that she will be found soon. Please also pray for her family. The sanctuary is open for prayer until noon today,” the church added.

The Memphis Police Department located a “vehicle of interest” in the kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher Saturday afternoon and said a man in a dark-colored GMC Terrain was taken into custody for further questioning.

However, Eliza Fletcher, who went missing on Saturday night, was not found by the police.

The mother of two is also a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, which said in a statement on Facebook that “we are praying with the Fletcher and Welford families for Lisa’s safe return.”

Personal items were found at the location where Eliza Fletcher was abducted, and police said a man forced her into a dark-colored SUV, later identified as a GMC Terrain, and a struggle ensued.

