off
Video

Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 3

Here are the top Fox News Flash headlines. See what’s clicking at Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

A church in Memphis, Tennessee held a prayer vigil Saturday afternoon for Eliza Fletcher, a missing mother of two.

People who knew and loved Fletcher gathered at the Second Presbyterian Church and prayed for his safe return.

Fletcher went missing around 4:30 a.m. Friday from the 3800 block of Central Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee.

Police say they received a phone call around 7:45 a.m. from Fletcher’s husband, Richard Fletcher III, and the University of Memphis.

Eliza Fletcher kidnapping: Memphis police say ‘vehicle of interest’, man in custody, Eliza still missing

  • Family of Eliza Fletcher
    Image 1 of 5

    Eliza Fletcher’s family attended the vigil at Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis. (Fox News Digital)

  • Eliza Fletcher Vigil Car Line
    Image 2 of 5

    Eliza Fletcher went missing on Friday morning after going for a run. (Fox News Digital)

  • People gathered
    Image 3 of 5

    People gathered at the Second Presbyterian Church for a 90-minute vigil in which prayer notes were handed out to churchgoers. (Fox News Digital)

  • Second Presbyterian Church
    Image 4 of 5

    A wake for Eliza Fletcher at the Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Tennessee. (Fox News Digital)

  • Family and friends hug
    5 of 5 images

    Family and friends embrace at Eliza Fletcher’s wake at Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Tennessee. (Fox News Digital)

At the vigil, people were seen hugging as Fletcher’s search went into the second day.

A prayer guide was handed out to those attending the vigil that quoted from Romans 8:26, and went on to say that individuals should pray for Fletcher’s family as well as for her safe return.

The church posted an “urgent call for prayer” on Friday, asking members to pray for Eliza Fletcher’s safe return.

“Church family, as you may have seen on many newspapers, one of our members, Eliza (Liza) Fletcher, was abducted today at 4:30 a.m. while jogging. Please join us in praying for Liza’s safety and that she will be found soon,” the post said. .

Tennessee woman kidnapped, forced into SUV while on the run in Memphis, police say

  • Awakened friend
    Image 1 of 4

    Family and friends attended a 90-minute vigil for Eliza Fletcher at Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Tennessee. (Fox News Digital)

  • Eliza Fletcher Awakening
    Image 2 of 4

    Friends and family attended an afternoon vigil for missing Memphis woman Eliza Fletcher. (Fox News Digital)

  • Prayer Notes
    Image 3 of 4

    Attendees were given prayer notes at Eliza Fletcher’s prayer vigil. (Fox News Digital)

  • Missing Eliza Fletcher
    Image 4 of 4

    Loved ones attended Eliza Fletcher’s wake Saturday evening in Memphis. (Fox News Digital)

“Please join us in praying for Liza’s safety and that she will be found soon. Please also pray for her family. The sanctuary is open for prayer until noon today,” the church added.

The Memphis Police Department located a “vehicle of interest” in the kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher Saturday afternoon and said a man in a dark-colored GMC Terrain was taken into custody for further questioning.

However, Eliza Fletcher, who went missing on Saturday night, was not found by the police.

Authorities are offering a $50K reward to help find a mother who was kidnapped while jogging.

Authorities are offering a $50K reward to help find a mother who was kidnapped while jogging.
(Memphos Police Department/TBI)

The mother of two is also a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, which said in a statement on Facebook that “we are praying with the Fletcher and Welford families for Lisa’s safe return.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

A spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department told Fox News Digital it was a dark-colored GMC Terrain, which had previously been named a vehicle of interest, adding that the male occupant of the car "has been taken into custody for further investigation."

A spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department told Fox News Digital it was a dark-colored GMC Terrain, which had previously been named a vehicle of interest, adding that the male occupant of the car “has been taken into custody for further investigation.”
(Memphis Police Department)

Personal items were found at the location where Eliza Fletcher was abducted, and police said a man forced her into a dark-colored SUV, later identified as a GMC Terrain, and a struggle ensued.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz, Stephanie Pagones, Audrey Conklin, Landon Mion and Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.

Adam Subs is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.