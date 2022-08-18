Melvin Gordon believes Broncos want Javonte Williams to be ‘the guy,’ but veteran RB not bothered

Englewood, Colo. – Denver Broncos Melvin Gordon trades barbs with safety Justin Simmons about Uno’s locker room game.

He laughed off a reporter’s question about a recent tweet in which Gordon mistook his cellphone for a protective pad after missing two days of training camp with a minor foot injury. Football attire, after all, does not have pockets.

“I should invest in an Apple Watch,” Gordon said at a news conference Wednesday.

Playtime, however, is no laughing matter. The eighth-year pro, who returned to the Broncos this offseason on a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million, knew what he was getting into when he signed up to play another year alongside rising second-year Javonte Williams. .

In Gordon’s mind, this did not mean that he had to accept any particular fate.

“Honestly, I think they kind of have a plan of what they want going into (the season),” Gordon said when asked about his role. “As far as a rotation goes, I don’t really know. They’d like to be the guy, maybe.”

Williams received most of the top-team snaps during the Broncos’ training camp, while Gordon was also the No. Works extensively with 1. In 2021, Gordon and Williams finished the season with 203 carries and nearly identical yardage (918 for Gordon, 903 for Williams). Gordon finished with eight touchdowns to Williams’ four, while Williams recorded 43 receptions to Gordon’s 28. However, it was Gordon who started 16 games for the then-rookie.

It remains to be seen how first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett and offensive coordinator Justin Outten will deploy the pair this season.

“I’ve got to go back and see how they did things in Green Bay with carries and stuff like that,” Gordon said of Hackett’s last stop, where the Packers featured the tandem of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. “I’m not sure. My mindset is to go out here and compete and work as hard as I can. … I want to put my best foot forward so when I go in there, they’re like, ‘Okay, we’ve got to get him out of here.’

“I know I’ve got game. I know I can play. I know I’ve still got juice, man. Let’s see.”

Hackett was asked at the start of camp why the franchise decided to bring Gordon back, and he responded with, “He’s Melvin Gordon, man!” He started by saying.

“He’s just a downhill, skilled player,” Hackett continued. “He can catch out of the backfield, defend, all those things. Knowing him now, I’m even happier that he’s here. Everything I saw was not just on tape, just watching him run for all the yards, run people over, use speed. So it’s even better to know him now. He’s got a bit of a swagger with him and he’s been doing this for a while, so it’s always great to have an experienced leader.

With training camp in the rearview mirror and the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks a little less than four weeks away, Gordon is adamant that the pecking order matters to him.

“Unfortunately, sometimes you know what it is, but at the end of the day I’m still a competitor,” he said. “You take that away and the love is gone. I say in my head every day they don’t give positions to anybody. You have to earn and that’s what I tell myself every day. Nothing is given. That kind of drives me, keeps me focused, completes me, grinds me.

At the same time, though, the veteran back, who has played in just two playoff games in his career — both with the Chargers in 2019 — also has a feel for the bigger picture. When he re-signed in Denver, he said it was because of his comfort level here and lack of interest in starting over in a completely new city. He also has a long friendship with quarterback Russell Wilson and said Wednesday that he had more designs than forcing his way onto the field.

“I have to do what I have to do,” he said. “(Hackett) told me coming in, at the end of the day, it’s about the Super Bowl. It’s about winning the Super Bowl, and we’re going to do what’s best for the team. So, I bought it 100% because I wanted the ring more than anything else.

“I feel like I can help this team, so I have to show that when I come in.”

