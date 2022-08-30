New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Zombie ice in Greenland’s massive ice sheet will eventually raise global sea levels by at least 10 inches on its own, according to a study released Monday.

Zombie or doomed snow is snow that is still attached to thick ice sheets, but is no longer being fed by the larger glaciers. This is because the ice replenishment on the original glaciers is decreasing. Meanwhile, the doomed ice is melting due to climate change, said study co-author William Colgan, a glaciologist at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland.

“It’s dead ice. It’s just going to melt off the ice sheet and disappear,” Colgan said in an interview. “Regardless of what climate (emissions) we get now, this ice has been sent to the ocean.”

The study’s lead author Jason Box, a glaciologist with the Greenland Survey, said it was “like a foot in the grave.”

Greenland ice sheet has reached ‘point of no return’, says disturbing study

The inevitable ten inches in the study is twice as much sea level rise as scientists had previously expected from the melting of the Greenland ice sheet. A study in the journal Nature Climate Change says it could reach 30 inches. By contrast, last year’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report projected sea level rise of 2 to 5 inches by 2100 due to melting of the Greenland ice sheet.

What the scientists did for the study was to look at the equilibrium of the ice. In perfect balance, snow flows down the mountains in Greenland and recharges and solidifies the sides of the glaciers, balancing what’s melting at the edges. But over the past few decades there has been less replenishment and more melting, creating an imbalance. The study’s authors looked at the ratio of what’s being added to what’s being lost and calculated that 3.3% of Greenland’s total ice volume would melt no matter what, reducing carbon pollution, Colgan said.

“I think starving would be a better phrase,” of what’s happening to the ice, Colgan said.

One of the authors of the study said that more than 120 trillion tons of ice is already doomed to melt due to the warming ice sheet’s inability to replenish its edges. When that ice melts into water, if it is concentrated only over the United States, it will be 37 feet (11 meters) deep.

Scientists for the first time calculated the minimum ice loss for Greenland, one of Earth’s two largest ice sheets, which is slowly shrinking due to climate change caused by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas — and sea level rise with it. The scientists used an accepted technique to measure minimum ice loss, which is used on mountain glaciers for the entire frozen island.

Greenland rocks contain the remains of an ancient magma ocean, scientists have discovered

Pennsylvania State University glaciologist Richard Alley, who wasn’t part of the study but said it was meaningful, said committing melting and sea level rise is like an ice cube placed in a cup of hot tea in a warm room.

“You’ve done a lot of damage from the snow,” Alley said in an email. “Similarly, if temperatures remain constant at modern levels, most of the world’s mountain glaciers and the edges of Greenland will continue to lose mass as they are exposed to warm air, like your ice cube is placed in hot tea.”

Although 10 inches may not sound like much, it is the global average. Some coastal areas will be hit harder, and higher tides and storm surges may be worse, so sea-level rise will have “huge social, economic and environmental consequences,” said Eileen Enderlin, a geology professor at Boise. State University.

Two outside ice scientists, Leigh Stearns of the University of Kansas and Sophie Nowicki of the University of Buffalo, said timing is an unknown here and a bit of a problem in the study. The study’s researchers said they could not estimate the timing of the promised melt, though in the last sentence they mentioned “within this century,” Stearns said.

Colgan responded that the team doesn’t know how long it will take for all of the ice to melt, but making an educated guess, it will probably be by the end of this century, or at least by 2150.

Greenland shed a whopping 600 billion tonnes of ice last year, scientists warn

Colgan said it’s really a best-case scenario. 2012 (and to a lesser extent 2019 ) was a year of extreme melt, when the balance between adding and subtracting ice was out of balance. If the Earth continues to go on for more years like 2012, sea levels could rise 30 inches if Greenland melts, he said. Those two years seem extreme now, but years that seem normal now would have been extreme 50 years ago, he said.

“That’s how climate change works,” Colgan said. “Today’s outliers become tomorrow’s average.”