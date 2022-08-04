type here...
Melanie Lynskey recalls body shaming on set of ‘Coyote Ugly’

(CNN)“Yellowjackets” Starring Melanie Lynskey Hollywood didn’t shy away from calling For body shaming she experienced on film sets, even after her film debut.

In an interview this week The Hollywood Reporter, Lynskey recounted a negative experience on the set of the 2000 film “Coyote Ugly.” She said that production staff scrutinized her physical appearance as well as the bodies of her co-stars, including lead Piper Perabo.
“It was ridiculous,” Lynskey said. “I was already starving and I was as thin as I could possibly be for this body and I was still a (size) four. They were already having people put a lot of Spanx on me in wardrobe fittings and were very disappointed to see me. , the costume designer is like, ‘Like you. No one told me there would be girls.’

    Melanie Lynskey, right, with Piper Perabo in “Coyote Ugly.”

    Throughout filming, she “got really strong feedback about (her) physicality, (her) body,” said Lynskey, who was interviewed along with her “Yellowjackets” cast, including ’90s child star Christina Ricci.
      Both women said they were typecast as “character actors” and protested using the word “weird” to describe themselves. Lynskey remembered when the script changed her character’s description from “beautiful” to “cute and weird”.
      “I never liked that word,” she said.
      Earlier this year, Lynskey opened up about the scrutiny of her appearance that began after her first film, Peter Jackson’s hit “Heavenly Creatures.” While her co-star Kate Winslet has played many imaginative roles, Lisnicki said she hasn’t experienced the same level of offers.
          “I’m constantly reminded that I’m not what you need,” she said. the vulture in May. “Slim, confident, beautiful. Mostly thin.”
          After being criticized for her looks during her early years in Hollywood, Lynskey told The Hollywood Reporter that she felt “too protective” of her young “Yellowjackets” co-stars who play younger versions of the four main characters. Fortunately, she and her co-stars said, young actors are confident enough to stand up for themselves.

