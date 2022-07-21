New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Former First Lady Melania Trump said Thursday that she is “carrying out” her official duties as First Lady of the United States of America on January 6, 2021, giving Fox News Digital a full account of what happened. Capitol during the day, she “immediately condemned the violence.”

Trump’s comments came after her former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, publicly accused the former first lady of not immediately signing a statement condemning the Capitol riots.

“On January 6, 2021, I will be completing one of my duties as First Lady of the United States of America, and accordingly, I will not know what is going on simultaneously in the US Capitol building,” Trump told Fox News Digital.

“Like all first ladies before me, it was my responsibility to record the contents of the historic rooms of the White House, including taking archival photographs of all renovations. Several months in advance, I assembled a qualified team of photographers, archivists and experts. Designers White They work with me in the house,” she continued. “As required, we have scheduled January 6, 2021 to complete the work on behalf of our country.”

The National Archives asks the Secret Service to examine the deleted January reports. 6 text messages

The former first lady added that “this is a very important task and requires a lot of care, attention to detail and concentration in both planning and execution.”

“She has always been very supportive of my former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham,” Trump said.

“I stood behind Mrs. Grisham and welcomed her back to the East Wing after her failure as White House press secretary,” Trump said.

Grisham began her White House tenure in the First Lady’s Office and served as White House Press Secretary following the departure of Sarah Sanders in the summer of 2019. She returned to the East Wing in April 2020 when Kylie McEnany was cast in the role.

“Ms. Grisham was not in the White House on January 6, and her conduct as chief of staff amounts to a dereliction of duty,” Trump said, adding, “Traditionally, the first lady’s chief of staff provides detailed briefings around our nation’s most important issues.”

“In fact, Ms. Grisham failed to provide insight and information about the events of January 6th as she left her post in Washington, DC,” she continued. “Shamefully, this behavior has only partially become public knowledge; however, Ms. Grisham remains steadfast.”

She added: “It’s clear that Grisham’s recent betrayals are a last-ditch effort to revive her ruined career and reputation.”

Grisham tweeted a screenshot of a text message conversation she had with the former first lady last month, on January 6, 2021.

Biden’s approval rating in the crucial 2024 state is at a record high

“You want to tweet that peaceful protests are every American’s right, but illegal & violence has no place?” Grisham seems to have sent a message to Trump.

“No,” Trump replied matter-of-factly.

Grisham’s screenshot shows two text messages that occurred with a contact saved as “MT”.

Grisham shared the screenshot a day after former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified before the committee on Jan. 6.

“Knowing her as I did at the time, it was so different that she didn’t deny it, it broke me in all kinds of ways,” Grisham said in an interview with CNN last month. “Yesterday, hearing Cassidy’s testimony, I felt compelled to show that text because I thought it was very relevant, and again, knowing Melania as I do, I was very disappointed and disheartened and she would not stand up and say, ‘There shall be no violence.'”

But Trump told Fox News on Thursday: “I have always condemned violence.”

“Had I been fully informed of all the details, obviously, I would have immediately condemned the violence at the Capitol Building,” Trump said. “And while Ms. Grisham’s behavior is disappointing, it is neither surprising nor an isolated incident.”

She added: “This is not the first time a former staff member has tried to maintain relevance and profit by creating a false story using my name.”

On January 6, 2021, pro-Trump rioters breached the US Capitol during a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the Electoral College in favor of Biden. Five people, including a US Capitol Police officer, were killed in the January 6 Capitol riots.

The Jan. 6 committee is now holding a series of hearings to get Americans’ attention ahead of November’s midterm elections—as they vie for inflation, rising gas prices and political attention.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Former President Trump, in a post on his Truth social before the committee’s first hearing, lambasted the “corrupt politicians” on the panel and blasted them as “political thugs.”