Exclusive: Former first lady Melania Trump is releasing a line of limited-edition handcrafted Christmas ornaments, along with corresponding animated non-fungible tokens, to celebrate a season she says is “full of hope” and “inspired by the American experience and spirit.” .”

The former first lady launched “The Christmas Star” exclusively on MelaniaTrump.com, along with her new “American Christmas Collection” featuring six traditional American Christmas ornaments by USA Memorabilia, along with redeemable NFTs of the ornaments.

An NFT is permanently and immutably printed on the blockchain. In this case, Trump uses an “eco-friendly proof-of-stake blockchain protocol” called “Solana.”

Once purchased and redeemed, owners of Christmas NFTs can display and save the artwork as a collectible and resell it directly on the secondary market if they wish.

“Christmas is a wonderful time of year, celebrated with our families and loved ones,” Mrs. Trump told Fox News Digital. “This holiday will be a season filled with hope and inspiration.”

The former first lady added that she was “grateful” and “thankful to the brave people who keep us safe at home and abroad.”

Trump personally designed the limited-edition “Christmas Star” ornament and NFT.

“My creative inspiration for the upcoming holiday season is hope, and naturally, Star will embody this spirit,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “My hope is that families around the world will use the Christmas Star ornament to inspire their loved ones with positive intention, aspirations and values ​​as we enter the new year.

“This holiday season, remember to aim high to reach your full potential.”

The brass ornaments and their corresponding NFTs range in price from $35 to $45 and are made in the United States. Each is engraved with Mrs. Trump’s signature.

A portion of the proceeds go toward “Fostering the Future,” a “Be Best” initiative that secures educational opportunities and scholarships for children in the foster care community.

This semester, the first two program scholarship recipients began their college careers at Middle Tennessee State University and Oral Roberts University.

“Christmas Star” will be available for pre-order from September 15 till October 2. All jewelery purchased on or before 2nd October will be delivered before Christmas.

The former first lady launched her first NFT venture last year.

Although often pitched as a fun hobby like collectibles because their values ​​fluctuate, many consider NFTs an investment. Like cryptocurrencyThey are largely unregulated, and many experts warn against putting money into them.