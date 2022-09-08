New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Learning is a lifelong endeavor.

Our schools provide the foundation necessary to develop one’s intellect in order to thrive in society. A broad-based education can provide sustainable employability, ultimately giving our students the skills to achieve financial independence. And education, of course, can drive innovation and elevate our communities, cities, and great nation.

As we look to support our children, we must consider the current state of education and how we can lead by example—starting with those who lack the support systems they need to receive a meaningful education.

We need to provide educational resources to foster children so they have the tools, an encouraging environment, and a community full of people who care about their dreams.

This semester, Fostering the Future’s first two scholarship recipients will begin their college careers as freshmen at Oral Roberts University and Middle Tennessee State University. Both scholars learn in a supportive environment, gaining knowledge critical to achieving job security in the technology sector. By providing access to a computer science education, these individuals will be prepared to enter the workforce and eventually reach financial independence.

Since leaving the White House, I have built an innovative Web3 technology business that uses blockchain technology. I am glad that my efforts surrounding this endeavor and promoting the future, will enrich the lives of these two highly motivated individuals.

Fostering Futures, a best practice initiative, protects educational opportunities for children in the foster care community. Our ongoing commitment is critical. According to the National Foster Youth Institute, only 50 percent of foster children complete high school and only three percent of former foster children earn a college degree. Twenty percent of children in foster care become homeless after aging out of the system, and only about half are employed by age 24.

Community involvement in education is vital to the successful maturation of children’s needs, interests and abilities.

As our nation’s students return to school with the support of their families, teachers and guardians, I wish everyone the best. These may be challenging times, but I believe in the power of a strong education.

Knowledge is empowering and when combined with creativity and exploration, we give our students the opportunity to modernize and develop our society. A diverse curriculum and exposure to diverse viewpoints allows our students to explore new topics, form their own beliefs, and learn to work with others. Due dates and assignments teach students time management and problem-solving skills that will be useful throughout life and the workforce.

A focus on the fundamentals of learning is essential: reading, writing, math, history, and science. Sadly, new data released by the Department of Education showed a decline in reading and math scores from 2020 to 2022 for most student groups, regardless of their demographic profile.

We should try to improve these scores and limit outside pressure to protect the next generation. Our children face pressures that previous generations did not necessarily face. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five children, either now or at some point in their lives, has a seriously debilitating mental illness. Last month, the Drug Enforcement Administration warned families that rainbow-colored fentanyl is targeting children. And according to Everytown Research and Policy, there have been at least 113 gun shooting incidents on school grounds, resulting in 41 deaths and 82 injuries nationally this year alone. These statistics are alarming and must be reversed.

As we enter a new school year, please consider what you can do to inform the educational efforts of our next generation. After all, it is our duty as citizens to think about the welfare of the next generation.

