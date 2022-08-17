New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Jets offensive tackle Meky Becton’s 2022 season is officially over.

Amid several roster moves on Tuesday, The Jets have officially kept Becton On injured reserve after suffering a chip fracture in his right kneecap during last week’s practice session, the 2020 first-round draft pick will be sidelined by knee injuries, marking back-to-back seasons.

Becton was scheduled to meet with the same doctor Arthroscopic knee surgery on quarterback Zach Wilson Tuesday after he suffered a bruised bone and torn meniscus in Friday’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Mekhi walks in this building and he takes every single punch you can get from every avenue and he shows up and he busts his tail and he grinds every day.” The head coach is Robert Saleh Said after last week’s injury.

“He’s fighting for his family, for himself, for his teammates, for this organization, for these fans, and he’s doing everything, and then everyone wants to leave him as a rag. Not like that. We love Mekhi. We appreciate everything he’s done. His journey is not over. . His story is not over.”

Becton, 2020 No. 11 draft pick, walked off the field in the Jets’ Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers last season. He missed the rest of the season with a dislocated right kneecap and cartilage damage in the same knee.

Becton was moved to right tackle in the offseason and has now been replaced by five-time Pro Bowler Duane Brown, who signed a two-year, $22 million contract immediately after Becton’s injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.