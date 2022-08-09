Mekhi Becton likely to miss entire season with knee injury, Jets coach Robert Saleh says

FLORHAM PARK, NJ (AP) — New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton will miss “mostly” the entire season with another surgically repaired injury to his right knee, coach Robert Saleh announced Tuesday.

Becton is undergoing a second evaluation after suffering a chip fracture to his kneecap during the second play of 11-on-11 team drills Monday, Saleh confirmed. The initial prognosis was promising, but an MRI later in the day revealed more damage to the knee than first anticipated.

“It was probably inevitable,” Saleh said of the severity of the injury. “I’m sick of Mekhi.”

Asked to clarify whether Becton’s season was over, Saleh said: “Yes, it’s pretty much it.”

The 6-foot-7 Becton, entering his third NFL season, injured the same knee in the opening game at Carolina last year and missed the rest of the season. The latest injury is new and not related to the dislocated right kneecap and cartilage damage he suffered last year.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Becton wrote on his Instagram page. “I know God and I know my grandmother got me up there! Believe!#IMSTILLHIM.”

Becton was run-blocking at right tackle Monday when he landed on the grass and immediately grabbed his knee. The 2020 first-round draft pick went down moments before getting up, but needed help from the trainers to get off the field.

He took off his pads and eventually walked very cheerfully on his own to the locker room with a noticeable limp.

“It sucks, man,” quarterback Jack Wilson said.

It’s another big setback for Becton, who is adjusting to a move to right tackle this season after previously playing left.