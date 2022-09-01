New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Meghan Trainor shocked everyone when she decided to kiss Charlie Puth like no one was watching on stage at the American Music Awards in 2015.

Back in 2015 the two singers Their duet “Marvin Gaye” was performed It ended with a long smooch between the two.

Meghan Trainor opens up about ‘panic attacks’ she suffered on live TV: ‘I’m having a mental breakdown’

The The “Me Too” singer took her TikTok followers Time back by posting a short video that responds to the moment.

Tik Tok Video “Hal Walker Plays The Banaculus” is related to audio. Trainor shimmied in front of the camera while the first words displayed on the screen were “About that bass that hit #1 in 2014.” The next words read “Winning a Grammy in 2016” and she continued to dance. The last bit of text in the video reads, “Making the decision to kiss Charlie Puth on national television in 2015,” as Trainer stands still with a straight face.

Download the Fox News mobile app today

The trainer was single at the time of her viral kiss and has since been married to her Husband, “Spy Kids” actor Daryl Sabara In December 2018. Their baby Riley was born in February 2021.