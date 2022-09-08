New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Thursday did not join Prince Harry and Prince William, who traveled to Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth II amid health concerns.

Prince William arrived at Balmoral Castle hours before the royal family announced that the Queen had died aged 96. He was accompanied by Prince Andrew; Sophie, Countess of Wessex; and Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Charles, Now King Charles III; the new Queen Consort Camilla; And Princess Anne was already at the Queen’s side.

Prince Harry did not go to Balmoral Castle before the royal family announced to the public that Queen Elizabeth had died.

Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning British monarch, dies at 96

It is unclear where Markle is currently at this time of tragedy. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been traveling across Europe as they attend several charity events, including the One Young World Summit on Monday.

Markle was last seen in Germany, where she and Prince Harry attended the countdown to the Invictus Games.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital that Markle’s absence may be due to Middleton’s decision to stay in Windsor.

“That’s because the Duchess of Cambridge stayed behind,” Schofield explained.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Middleton and Prince William have three children – George, Charlotte and Louis – He started joining a new school On Thursday.

“It’s the first day at a new school for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s younger staff and I don’t think they want to disrupt the school day or scare the children on their first day,” Schofield added.

A royal expert observed that there was some tension in the royal family in the past.

“Tom Bower, author of ‘Revenge,’ in his book Queen ‘Thanks!’ “Is it possible that Meghan won’t be attending Prince Philip’s funeral because she doesn’t want to? Maybe,” she told Fox News Digital. “But remember, we recently found out that the Sussexes were invited to spend the night at Balmoral with the Queen this week, and the Sussexes declined.”

“Meghan doesn’t want to disrupt what’s sacred and I think there’s no particular place without Kate there,” Schofield said.

Before becoming a monarchy, her husband Prince Philip spent more than seven decades supporting the Queen. Duke of Edinburgh, A long-serving wife in Britain, Died in April 2021 aged 99. Elizabeth and Philip have been married for more than 70 years and have four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

At the time of her death, Elizabeth was the most widely traveled British head of state and the longest married British monarch. She reigned longer than any other monarch in British history, becoming a much loved and respected figure during her decades of reign. She reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on February 6, 2022, celebrating the platinum jubilee in June to mark the occasion.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Elizabeth has four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

After her death her eldest son, Charles, 73, immediately ascended the British throne.

Fox News Digital’s Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.