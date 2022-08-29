New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Meghan Markle is not interested in sharing Photos of her children with the British press for a cause.

During her time as an active member of the British royal family, the Duchess of Sussex is expected to release pictures of her now 3-year-old son Archie to the Royal Rota, the press pool that covers Queen Elizabeth II. royal family

“There was literally a structure,” the former American actress explained in The Cut’s cover story on Monday.

“Why would I give a photo of my child to people who call my child the N-word before I share it with people who love my child?” A 41-year-old biracial man explained. “You tell me how that makes sense, and I’ll play that game.”

Meghan Markle tops Joe Rogan as No. 1 on Spotify with new podcast

According to the Duchess, she and Her husband, Prince HarryThey initially had no control over the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

A month before Archie was born, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex started their own Instagram handle @sussexroyal where they refused to play the “exchange game”. Instead, they break their own news and sometimes even post photos that don’t make it to the royal rota. But after they stepped down as senior members of the royal family, they closed the account. The outlet stated that they will no longer use “Royal” in their branding.

Markle later announced that she would not be returning to social media due to constant threats from trolls.

The Duchess also weighed in on the “toxic” tabloid culture and how it has negatively affected both families.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“Harry told me, ‘I’ve lost my father in the process,'” she said. “They don’t have to be like me, but that’s his decision.”

Markle has had a disastrous relationship with her father, former Hollywood lighting director Thomas Markle, especially after The Mail on Sunday leaked a personal letter she wrote to the patriarch asking him to stop talking to the press. She sued the outlet for invasion of privacy and won.

The outlet also detailed Markle and Harry’s luxurious California home after stepping down from royal duties. The property “keeps popping up in online searches,” Markley said. While they were looking to put down roots in the coastal city of Montecito, she said, they initially resisted visiting the property.

“We don’t have jobs, so we don’t come to this house and look,” she explained. “That wasn’t possible. When I was a kid and you were window shopping — it was like, ‘I don’t want to go and look at all the things I can’t afford. That’s not good. .'” But after touring the house, the couple “fell in love almost immediately.” After a $25 million Spotify deal and a reported $100 million Netflix deal, the house is “well within their means.”

Meghan Markle Releases First Episode of Spotify Podcast ‘Archetypes’, Launches Series With Serena Williams

“One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house were those two palm trees,” she pointed out. “See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, ‘My love, it’s us.’ And now every day when Archie walks up to us, he said, ‘Hi, mom. Hi, Dad.”

According to the outlet, the home was purchased for $14.65 million.

“The Montecito house is the kind of big that makes you wonder to remember that unimaginable wealth is actually one’s everyday reality,” the outlet explained. “It features a classic Tuscan villa, a Napa vineyard and a manicured Beverly Hills country club, decorated in careful, considered coastal tones for a casual air — the denim-clad equivalent of a billionaire’s home.”

“We did everything we could to get this house,” Markle said. “Because you walk in and go…joy. And breathe. And calmness. It’s going to heal. You don’t hesitate.”

Meghan Markle 41: 11 ways the Duchess of Sussex is making headlines in 2022

Markle became the Duchess of Sussex When she married Harry, 37, in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from royal duties in 2020 over what they described as British media intrusions and racist attitudes toward the former “Suits” star. The family now lives in Montecito.

In the wake of stepping down from royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin was before he was born. The Duchess has spoken of the extreme loneliness she experienced in the royal family, which led her to contemplate suicide.

Buckingham Palace has said the racism allegations made by the couple are “concerning” and will be dealt with privately.

Meghan Markle denies she lied to Oprah about being an ‘only child’ in Tell-All interview

In June of the same year, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet “Lily” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The name pays homage to both Harry’s grandmother, whose family nickname was Lilibet, and His late mother, Princess Diana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.