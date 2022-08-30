New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Meghan Markle agrees Mariah Carey said the Duchess of Sussex “gives us diva moments sometimes” when she said she couldn’t control herself.

The second full episode of “Archetypes,” hosted by the former American actress, was released on Tuesday. Her guest was Mariah Carey.

The pair had a conversation about the word “diva” and how it has a negative connotation when describing women. At one point, Markle explained how the word became an important part of Carey’s image.

“… I think it’s important for people to remember that this personality can exist,” the 41-year-old explained. “Yeah, the diva thing we can play with. I mean, it’s not something I connect with. But, it’s, for you it’s a big part of you…”

“You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan,” Carey replied.

“I will? What kind of diva moments will I give you?” Markle asked.

“Don’t act like it – don’t like it,” Carey responded.

“Look at that, I associate it differently,” Markle later said.

“I know, but let’s pretend you’re not – not so pretty and not all that stuff and often not pretty ensembles,” the singer said. “You don’t get, maybe get a lot of diva stuff. I don’t care. I’m like, ‘When I can, I’ll give you a diva.'”

Later in the podcast, Markle reflected on how She initially responded to Carey’s statement.

“So even if my fan-girl got mad today, I think she could say… but aside from that, it’s all good, I mean good,” the former “Suits” star explained. “Until that moment, I didn’t know about you, but when she called me a diva it stopped me in my tracks!

“You can’t see me, obviously, but I, I’m starting to sweat a little bit,” Markle continued. “I started squirming in my chair in this silent rebellion. What nonsense must she have read or clicked to make her say that. I kept thinking, in that moment, is my girl crush dying quickly? Can’t she see me?”

Markle said Carrie was quick to explain her intentions, which put her at ease.

“She probably heard my nervous laugh, and you all heard it too,” Markle reflected. “And she immediately jumped in to make sure I was clear. When she said ‘diva,’ she was talking about the way I dressed, the pose, the clothes, the ‘fabulousness’ she saw. She meant diva as a compliment. But I heard it as a dig. I took it ‘ I heard the word ‘diva’.”

“But, at the time, as she explained to me, she thought it was chic, aspirational,” Markle explained. “And how a very charged word can be different for each of us, that’s mind-blowing to me. And in these episodes, it really dawned on me when it opened the door to a conversation around the archetypes that I try to capture. Back to us, what I hadn’t considered is that, for some people, reclaiming words can make us They think that leads.”

Next week’s episode will feature a conversation with Mindy Kaling.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced a “multi-year partnership”. Between Spotify And their production company is Archivel Audio.

According to the audio teaser released in March, the series aims to “investigate the labels that try to hold women back”.

“I have conversations with women who are very aware of how these typecasts shape our stories,” she shared at the time. “And I talk to historians to understand how we got there in the first place.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020. They now live in California with their two children.