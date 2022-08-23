New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

There is Meghan Markle She has officially left the Spotify podcast.

The first full episode of “Archetypes,” hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, was released on Tuesday. Her first guest was longtime friend and tennis champ Serena Williams.

The 41-year-old opened the episode by recalling how “angry” she felt as an 11-year-old girl when she saw a Procter & Gamble commercial promoting a women-only dishwashing soap. In response, she went on a “letter writing campaign,” which included contacting then-first lady Hillary Clinton. The move worked and the company changed its language in the commercial.

The mother of two said it was an “awakening to the millions of ways, big and small, that our society tries to box women in, hold women back, tell us who and what women should be and how they can be.”

“I’ve never lost touch with that reality, and in the last few years, my desire to do something about it has grown,” he said. Former American actress. “Even my 11-year-old voice is a little more confident — maybe a little louder.”

During her conversation with Williams, 40, Markle explained how ambition has become a “dirty, dirty word when it comes to women.”

“I don’t remember personally experiencing a negative connotation behind the word ‘ambitious’ until I started dating my now husband,” Markle explained. “And obviously ambition is… a terrible, terrible thing for a woman – the opinion of some. So, because I’ve experienced the negativity behind it, it’s hard to feel it. I can’t help but see it. , among millions of girls and women who feel themselves small – very small – They always do.”

At one point, Prince Harry made a brief, surprise appearance to say hi to Williams.

“I love what you did with your hair!” The British royal was surprised. “That’s a great vibe.”

Markle also reminisced about the royal tour of South Africa in 2019 with her husband and their first child, Archie.

“What happened to Archie, he’s four and a half months old,” said the former “Suits” star. “And the moment we landed, we had to drop him off at this housing unit where we were staying. He was ready to go down for his sleep. We immediately went to an official engagement in this township called Nyanga. , and I was standing on a tree stump and there was this moment, and I Giving this talk to women and girls, and we’re done getting engaged, we get in the car and they say there’s been a fire in the residence. What? There’s a fire in the baby’s room. What?”

“And we were in the car,” she shared. “We just landed, an hour or two before racing back? We got our wonderful nanny back, um, in Canada, here in Canada. Lauren in floods of tears. She put Archie down for his nap and she just said, ‘You know what? I Let me go down and have breakfast’. And she’s from Zimbabwe, and we always like to tie him on her, on her back with a mud cloth, and her instinct is like, ‘Get him with me before I put him down.’ That’s when she got down.”

“The heater in the nursery caught fire,” she continued. “There was no smoke detector. Somebody smelled smoke from the hallway and went in, the fire was put out. He was sleeping there. And we came back. And as a mother, you go, ‘Oh, my God, what?’ Everyone is crying, everyone is shaken. And what should we do? Go out and do another official engagement? I said, ‘This doesn’t make sense…’ I said, ‘Can you tell people what happened? ?’

“And a lot, I think optically. It focuses on what it feels like. And part of humanizing and breaking down these labels and these archetypes and these boxes is having some awareness of the human moments behind the scenes that people might not have any awareness of and give each other pause. Because We did – we had to leave our child and even though we were later shifted to another place, we still had to leave him and go to another formal engagement.”

A press release sent to Fox News Digital revealed next week The episode features Mariah Carey.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced a “multi-year partnership” between Spotify and their production company, Archivel Audio.

According to the audio teaser released in March, the series aims to “investigate the labels that try to hold women back”.

“I have conversations with women who are very aware of how these typecasts shape our stories,” she shared at the time. “And I talk to historians to understand how we got there in the first place.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex In 2020, they stepped down as senior members of the royal family. They now live in California with their two children.