Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Returning to the United Kingdom.

The royal couple were “delighted” to work with several charities “close to their hearts” in early September, a spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Harry and Markle will travel to the northern English city of Manchester on September 5 for the One Young World Summit, a youth leadership event with hundreds of international participants from around the world. Markle is expected to deliver the keynote speech at the opening ceremony.

They will travel to Düsseldorf, Germany, on September 6 for the countdown to next year’s Invictus Games, an annual sporting event founded by Harry in 2014 for wounded and ill servicemen and women.

The couple will return to London for an awards ceremony for the charity Wellchild.

The visit will be the first time Markle and Harry have visited Britain Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

The celebrations were held from June 2 to June 5.

Prince Harry and Markle’s visit was not well received by the country. The pair were seen leaving the Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving in disgust.

The former actress wore a monochrome dress in cream. She accessorized for the event with closed-toe pumps, a hat and gloves.

The Thanksgiving service was attended by Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Harry and Markle.

Prince Andrew was notably absent After testing positive for COVID-19.

Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from their royal roles in 2020. The two then moved to Los Angeles, where they raised their two children; Archie and Lilibet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.