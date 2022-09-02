New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Prince Harry And his wife Meghan Markle Many are returning to the UK for charity events – and one royal writer suspects Prince William and Kate Middleton will avoid them.

In August, a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were “delighted to visit a number of charities close to their hearts in early September”.

The couple will travel to Manchester, England for the One Young World Summit on September 5, Germany for the Invictus Games “One Year to Go” on September 6, and then London for the Well Child Awards on September 8. The couple were last in the UK in June for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

It is not known whether they will visit the 96-year-old monarch, who lives at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Author Christopher Anderson said the couple were unlikely to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“It’s going to be interesting in the next few days when Harry and Meghan go to Europe and they’re going to be playing royal hide and seek,” Anderson recently told US Weekly.

Anderson, Who has written a new book? Titled “The Day Diana Died”, the Cambridges are currently in Scotland with the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. They will return when the Sussexes are in the UK

“They’re not on the road in the first half of Sussex’s tour of Britain, but [Sept. 8]The Sussexes will be returning to Britain from Germany,” Anderson explained to the outlet. “They’re literally going to take a short stroll on the grounds of Windsor, because the Cambridges have to. [return in time to get their] Children at school.”

The Sussexes have relocated to California, keeping Frogmore Cottage as their UK home.

“It has all the hallmarks of an old-fashioned farce as these people try to avoid each other,” Anderson allegedly told the outlet.

In late 2021, Anderson said Fox News Digital Harry’s relationship with his brother was strained.

“There’s a lot of bad blood between them now,” Anderson alleged at the time. “It’s really Charles and William versus Harry and Meghan. William is very loyal to his father. He thinks his father is a great historical figure who is underrated. And he feels for his father. They all love the Queen, but when you’re almost 80 years old, the King would be, it was very sad. So William stayed by his father’s side.”

“After Prince Philip’s funeral [in 2021], they had a meeting with the three of them — Harry, William and Charles — with no one around,” Anderson noted. “It didn’t go well. The next day, Harry got on a plane and left. For Diana’s unveiling [that same year]Something like this happened [with William]. Although they grinned from ear to ear, they had each other’s backs.”

In response, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Fox News Digital that “we never comment on books of this nature.” A spokesman for Kensington Palace, which represents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s family, had “no comment.” A spokesman for Clarence House, which represents Charles and Camilla’s family, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. However, a spokesperson told the New York Post, “This is fictitious and not worth further comment.” A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess and Sussexes also did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Anderson said he stood by his claims.

“I have sources that I’ve been paying attention to for 50 years,” said Anderson, who has previously written several books on the royal family.

Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex Married to a British prince May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2020 faced what British media described as racist and racist attitudes toward former “Suits” star Markle, 41. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, California.

They gave an explosive in the backdrop of the withdrawal of royal programs TV interview with Oprah Winfrey In March 2021, the couple made painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin was before he was born. The Duchess has spoken of the extreme loneliness she experienced in the royal family, which led her to contemplate suicide.

Buckingham Palace has said the racism allegations made by the couple are “concerning” and will be dealt with privately.

In June of the same year, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet “Lily” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The name pays homage to both Harry’s grandmother, his family nickname Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.