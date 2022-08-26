New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Meghan Markle Her new podcast “Archetypes” toppled Spotify king Joe Rogan this week to become number one on the platform in six different countries, including the US.

The Duchess of Sussex welcomed her longtime friend and tennis champ Serena Williams as her first guest on Tuesday’s podcast. Both talked about how the word ambition has become a dirty, dirty word when it comes to women.

In the podcast, Royal said she never personally felt negative toward “Asha” until she started dating. Prince Harry.

“Because I felt the negativity behind it, it was hard to go through it,” she said. “I don’t see it in the millions of girls and women who constantly make themselves small – very small -.”

“The Joe Rogan Experience” has regularly been the top podcast on the streaming service since its launch in May 2020. Rogan spoke with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his latest episode this week.

Along with the US, so are the “archetypes”. Spotify is at the top In Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Markle’s podcast is produced by Archwell Audio of Sussex in association with Spotify’s Gimlet Media.

In a promo, Meghan says listeners will get to know the “real” me, “the me that maybe they’ve never known — certainly not in the last few years, where everything is through the lens of the media. , ‘Oh me.'”

The couple stepped down from the senior royals in January 2020 and eventually settled in California, where they began working in various media ventures.

They also gave a controversial tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they strongly criticized the Palace in March 2021.

During the podcast, Markle compared their decision to step back from royal duties to Williams’ plans to retire from tennis this year. “It takes a lot of courage, I think sometimes, to stop something more than to continue,” the Duchess said.

Markle plans to have Mariah Carey on her show next week.