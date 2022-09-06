New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Meghan Markle She revealed in a recent podcast episode that she was an “ugly duckling” in high school and had “nobody sit with her” at lunch.

Markle spoke with Mindy Kaling for the third episode of her Spotify podcast, “Archetypes.”

Duchess of Sussex She stated that during her high school years she did not consider herself to have a conventional beauty.

“Look, maybe it’s not conventional beauty… now, it might look great, but huge messy curly hair and a gap in my teeth, um,” she added, before adding, “I’m smart. Forever and ever and ever and ever And, then just sort of grew.”

Markle, who Married to Prince Harry in 2018Also talks about being “a bit lonely” and “really shy” with Kaling.

“But I never had anyone to sit with at lunch. Me, I was always a bit lonely and really shy and didn’t know where I fit in,” she explained.

To combat this, Markle got involved in some school activities – including becoming the president of multiple clubs.

“And, I just became, well, then I’m president of the multicultural club and president of the sophomore class and president of this and the French club,” she said. “And, and by doing that, I have meetings at lunchtime. So I don’t have to worry about who I sit with or what I do, because I’m always so busy.”

Kaling responded that it was “nice to know” Markle.

“That makes me so excited. That’s it, I’m excited because I know people look at you and they’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ And I guess I’m not sure about you, and it’s nice to know.”

Kaling described her own experience of feeling unattractive growing up. Comedian Describes herself as “a dark-skinned Indian girl, overweight, glasses, in the lily-white suburbs of Boston.”

“So, I’m in high school,” she told Markle. “No boyfriends. I heard about my friends kissing, falling in love, losing their virginity. College. Same. Nothing. Always a bystander. Watching things.”

“By the way, I learned a lot from it,” Kaling added. “I’ve learned how to, you know, a lot of my shows right now are about young women and wanting and feeling horny and feeling rejected. And I’ve learned a lot from that.”

Markle started her acting career with a small role in “General Hospital”. She has appeared in shows and movies such as “Century City,” “CSI: NY” and “Horrible Bosses.”

She is best known for her seven seasons as Rachel Jane on “Suits.”

In July 2016, she began dating Prince Harry and the two became engaged in November 2017. The couple married in 2018 and share two children together; Archie and Lilibet.

Markle and Harry returned to Europe this week to work with several charities. The royals, who stepped down from their senior roles in 2020, made their first appearance at the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Monday. Markle delivered the keynote address.

The duo flew to Germany on Tuesday for the Invictus Games’ “One Year to Go” event.