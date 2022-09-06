New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Later in her first public address Senior Raja Keya is stepping down Along with her husband Prince Harry, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle attended the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Monday as a keynote speaker.

“It’s great to be back in the UK,” she began her speech.

Markle, herself a consultantShe shared her memory of her first summit in 2014 with the audience. “In many ways, at that time, I was probably like every one of you — young, ambitious, advocating for things I deeply and deeply believed in — and also looking around and thinking, ‘How on earth did I get here?’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not dating during her visit. Their relationship doesn’t pan out Two years later.

Continuing, Markle said, “At that dinner, there were about 20 to 30 of us for counselors, and there I was, the girl from ‘Suits.’ And I was surrounded by world leaders, humanitarians, prime ministers and activists.

Speaking candidly, the former actress explained, “I doubted myself and wondered if I was even good enough to be there.”

Markle, Now mother Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, have noticed how her views of the world have changed since becoming parents. “Seeing the global community through my children’s eyes has expanded my worldview tremendously. And I ask, ‘This is the world he’s coming to adopt and what can we do to make it better, what can I do?’ I’m so glad my husband is joining me this time.”

Expanding on the significance of the event, she said, “A young world has been an integral part of my life for years before I met him, so to meet him here on UK soil, next to me, feels like it’s all come full circle.”