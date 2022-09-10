New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Meghan Markle A number of US engagements have reportedly been canceled over the next two weeks, conflicting with the likely timing of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The Duchess of Sussex had planned to appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and attend the United Nations General Assembly with Prince Harry on September 20, but canceled both. Queen’s death, According to the New York Post, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Queen died “peacefully” at the age of 96 on Thursday at her Scottish retreat Balmoral Castle.

The Duchess also plans to delay the release of the fourth episode of her popular Spotify podcast “Archetypes.” Her latest episode came out last Tuesday where she interviewed Mindy Kaling.

“Meghan Fallon is due,” a source told the Post. “I don’t even know what she was going to talk about, but it’s obviously canceled now.”

Although a date has not been set for the Queen’s funeral, it is likely to take place around then.

Harry and Meghan were in Europe and the United Kingdom before the Queen’s death, and Harry was scheduled to speak at the Well Child Awards in London on Thursday.

But as his grandmother’s health took a turn for the worse, Harry canceled his appearance and headed to Scotland’s Balmoral Castle while Meghan remained in London. Kate, Princess of Wales also stayed behind when Prince of Wales William went to Balmoral.

It is unclear whether Meghan will be able to attend the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Shannon Felton Spence, a former British public affairs official, told Fox News Digital that the couple originally intended to stay in the UK for only a week and Meghan may not want to leave her two young children for longer than that.

“Harry is likely to be in the UK until the funeral,” Spence said. “I can’t imagine Meghan not attending, but again from a human perspective, Meghan would expect to be away from the children for six days, not weeks. [it] She may not be able to stay the whole time.”

Harry and Meghan live in Southern California with their two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, (named after the Queen).

Royal mourning will also continue for a week after the funeral and will be attended by members of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace Friday said: “Following the death of Her Majesty the Queen, it is His Majesty the King’s wish that the Queen’s funeral be observed for seven days from now. The date of the funeral will be confirmed in due course. Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, Royal mourning will be observed with the troops committed to ceremonial duties.”