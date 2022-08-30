Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Mariah Carey talk biracial identity in new podcast

(CNN)Meghan, Duchess of Sussex returns with her second episode “archetype” This week’s podcast, this time featuring a conversation with Mariah Carey.
Two women discuss their biracial identities.
Kerry described Meghan as a young girl often moving around and feeling stuck between the black and white sides of the city.
“I didn’t fit in anywhere,” Carrie said.
Meghan referenced an interview she read in which actress Halle Berry mentioned that she was not treated as a black woman because of her darker complexion.
“And I think it’s very different for us because we’re lighter,” Meghan said. “You’re not treated as a black woman. You’re not treated as a white woman. You fit in between.”
Meghan told Carey that it was only when she started dating Prince Harry that she started being treated like a black woman.
“I always thought it was okay to say I was mixed,” Carrie said. “That’s fine to say. But people want you to choose.”
Meghan’s chat with Carey is the second episode of her Spotify podcast, which debuted with an interview last week. Serena Williams. Next week’s episode will feature comedian and showrunner Mindy Kaling.
Upon its debut, “Archetypes” jumped to No. 1 on Spotify’s podcast chart, surpassing “The Joe Rogan Experience”. Its release comes two years after Spotify announced it Exclusive deal with Archewell Audio, the audio-first production company founded by Prince Harry and Meghan. In 2020, the duo released a holiday podcast on Spotify The first podcast under the deal.