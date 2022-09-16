New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It is often said that unity and staying together is the best way to solve family problems. Sometimes grief or the sudden loss of a loved one makes people see the point and bury the hatchet so that everyone can recover and move on.

However, when you look at the fractured royal family, the gift keeps on giving in the shape of the former actress and activist. Meghan Markle, along with her husband Harry, all is not what it seems and what is actually served is a less than ideal meal. Let me explain.

Just two weeks ago, Meghan was in Manchester, England, serving up a well-worn recipe for her “favorite” charity, a story about an out-of-group girl. You know who wrote to the head of a huge US company about women washing up, then invited her to sit at the “table” for her activist work.

So this latest PR spin really focuses on the recent Royal Walkabout in Windsor to meet people so they can observe the flowers brought by the devoted and reverent people of Great Britain in memory of her beloved Queen, which has also become a PR spin. Insiders suggest that Harry & Meghan are threatened The Prince and Princess of Wales About trying to bring them up in the PR stakes. But in fact, the real story of William and Catherine is that William invited his brother and later suggested wives, but at first it meant only two boys.

Never one to miss that headline or photo opportunity, Meghan held on to Harry with the strength of superglue, as she told a source back then, she said, “I think the media is wrong. The British love me and I’m a witness. That’s personal.” Hmm.

So now, the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six claimed this week, there was a reunion dinner to which all the royals, including Harry and Meghan, were invited, and now all is forgiven. Sources say that’s not quite the story. The real story is that it was an informal gathering of a few drinks and snacks with polite conversation, but at no point did the four break bread and laugh together.

After Megs and Harry The late Queen threw everything in the trash to expose the family, and Meghan, having spurned the British public’s good will for the wedding, which she called a “show,” is now the only dish Meghan is offered is humble pie, and she refuses. You see, because as she prepares to “sorry,” her exact word, in a recent magazine interview, the deepest part of her hurt William and Catherine goes deep.

So they want to make a big deal out of this oh-so non-story, the meeting was short-lived, Meghan always felt “uncomfortable” and there were definitely no hearts and flowers from the newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales. .

I have multiple sources that Tom Bower’s book ‘Revenge’ was actually read by Catherine’s most ardent supporter and best friend, her mother, Scent. Carole Middleton, who adored the Queen and treated William as her own son. Eye-popping revelations in the book shed new light on how Markle may have worked during her time as an actress; And naturally, she’s her daughter’s best friend, which definitely reports back to Kate.

So, the only dish Meghan was served was, of course, her revenge, but in the case of Catherine and William, will they finally be served back when the Sussexes visit the US after a year in the desert?