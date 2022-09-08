New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Megan Hiltis A pregnant sister, her brother-in-law and nephew have been identified as three of the 10 people killed in a floatplane crash near Whidbey Island in Puget Sound over the Labor Day weekend.

The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday released the names of those killed in a plane crash Friday that left the harbor and was scheduled to land at Renton Municipal Airport.

About 30 miles away, the plane crashed shortly after 3pm in Mutiny Bay on Sunday, September 4. North of Seattle and halfway between its destination and point of take-off.

Coast Guard releases names of seaplane onboard that crashed near Seattle, 1 dead and 9 missing

Lauren Hilty, Ross Mikel and their son, Remy Mikel, were confirmed as passengers on the plane Coast Guard release Lauren is pregnant with a baby boy.

Jason Winters is listed as the pilot, with passengers including Patricia Hicks, Sandra Williams, Luke Ludwig, Rebecca Ludwig, Joanne Mera and Gabrielle Hanna.

Seattle search suspended as Coast Guard ends hunt for pilot, passengers in floatplane crash

“The Coast Guard extends its deepest sympathies to those who lost loved ones in this tragedy,” said Cmdr. Xochitl Castañeda, search and rescue mission coordinator for the incident.

Mikel is a winemaker in the region and has owned Ross Andrew Wineries since 1999. His family released a statement to the local King 5.

“We are devastated and beyond devastated by the loss of our beloved Ross Mikel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn child Luca. Our collective grief is unimaginable,” the statement said. “They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was short, we carry their legacy forward.

“We want to thank all the first responders, Whidbey Island, Island County, the United States Coast Guard (USCG), Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) and all the private citizens who participated in the search and rescue efforts following the crash. To us from our friends, family and the public. The outpouring and support received has been overwhelming. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who also lost loved ones on the plane. At this difficult time, we request that our privacy be respected as we mourn the loss of our family members.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane that crashed was a de Havilland DHC-3 Otter, a single-engine, propeller plane operated by Friday Harbor Seaplanes.

“The team at Friday Harbor Seaplanes is heartbroken as we do not yet know the details of the cause of the accident,” read a statement. “We are working with the FAA, the NTSB and the Coast Guard. We are in communication with the families. We are praying for the families involved, including our pilot and his family.”

Hilty, A Tony Award-nominated The performer is best known for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in Broadway’s “Wicked” and her work in the musical “Smash.”

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.