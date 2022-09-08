Megan Hilty talks about the death of her family members

(CNN) Broadway star Megan Hilty has broken her silence about the deaths of her pregnant sister, brother-in-law and niece. In a float plane crash.

actress Photo posted Wednesday on the verified Instagram accounts of her sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mikel and their young son Remy.

“Sunday afternoon, a small float plane crashed into Puget Sound off the coast of Whidbey Island. My dear sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross and little nephew Remy were on board,” Hilty wrote. “To make the news even more devastating, my sister was eight months pregnant and we were expecting to welcome baby Luca into the world next month.”

“The past three days have been the worst of our lives. There are truly no words to adequately express the depth of our grief,” Hilty wrote.

