Megan Hilty talks about the death of her family members

(CNN)Broadway star Megan Hilty has broken her silence about the deaths of her pregnant sister, brother-in-law and niece. In a float plane crash.
actress Photo posted Wednesday on the verified Instagram accounts of her sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mikel and their young son Remy.
“Sunday afternoon, a small float plane crashed into Puget Sound off the coast of Whidbey Island. My dear sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross and little nephew Remy were on board,” Hilty wrote. “To make the news even more devastating, my sister was eight months pregnant and we were expecting to welcome baby Luca into the world next month.”
Her family was among the 10 people on board the plane that went down at 3.30pm on Sunday. According to a news release from the US Coast Guard’s Pacific Northwest District.
“The past three days have been the worst of our lives. There are truly no words to adequately express the depth of our grief,” Hilty wrote.
She is known for her roles in Broadway’s “Wicked” and “Noise Off” and the TV series “Smash.”
“The last thing I wanted to do was publicly acknowledge this painful family tragedy, but it has come to my attention that many newspapers have misrepresented my beloved nephew and some have not even mentioned baby Luca,” she wrote.
She also requested that personal information be withheld, including the name of her niece, who was not on the flight with her parents and brother because she is a minor.
“It’s so important to have love and support for everyone in our family,” Hilty wrote. “It’s such a comfort to know how much Lauren, Ross, Remi and Luca really love each other.”
The Seattle Times reported Key, Mikel, 47, “was a noted Washington vintner and founder of Eastside-based Ross Andrew Winery,” while his 39-year-old wife “was an accountant who worked in small businesses on payroll and accounting.”