type here...
TOP STORIES Mega Millions Picks Numbers in $830 Million Jackpot
TOP STORIES

Mega Millions Picks Numbers in $830 Million Jackpot

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

The Mega Millions jackpot is advertised outside a tobacco shop in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

John Mincillo/AP


hide title

toggle signature

John Mincillo/AP

The Mega Millions jackpot is advertised outside a tobacco shop in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

John Mincillo/AP

DES MOINES, Iowa. It’s time to examine your Mega Millions lottery tickets to see if you’ve managed to hit the $830 million jackpot.

Tuesday’s winning numbers: 07-29-60-63-66, with Mega Ball 15.

The jackpot is the fourth largest lottery prize in the country and the largest in over a year.

It got so big because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15th. That’s 28 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The $830 million prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually for 30 years. Most winners choose the cash option, which is valued at $487.9 million for Tuesday night’s draw.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

Previous articleJim Jordan slams Democrats for trying to redefine the definition of ‘recession’
Next articleRepublicans have condemned ballooning spending under Trump as the cause of inflation

Latest news

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

England 4-0 Sweden Lionesses reach Euro 2022 final

The Lionesses roared through to the tournament's first major final since 2009, with a brilliant 4-0 win over...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Despite White House denials, Americans say recession is here

off Video Recession worries: Americans are raising voices on the economy NewYou...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

WWE Legend Kurt Angle Opens Up About Journey To Superstardom, Battle With Addiction: ‘I Want To Help Other People’

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Paul Sorvino and wife Dee Dee Benkey have ‘the most amazing life’ together: ‘We’re so happy every day’

closer Video The couple described the meeting in 'Cavuto'NewYou can listen...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Cats are classified as ‘invasive alien species’ by the Polish scientific institute

closer Video Cats recognize their own names - study reveals dog-like ability...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

US military draws up plans if Pelosi goes to Taiwan

SYDNEY (AP) - U.S. officials say they don't fear China will attack Nancy Pelosi's plane if she travels...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

TOP STORIES

A brewing question for Putin’s opponents: Can Russia be changed without leaving prison?

Shortly after Russia shocked the world with its...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
TOP STORIES

Strong earthquake hits northern Philippines

MANILA -- A massive earthquake hit the northern...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
TOP STORIES

Facing ‘Putin’s energy blackmail’, Europe agrees to cut Russian gas use

BRUSSELS. Fearing that Russia could turn off...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
TOP STORIES

Tunisians approve new constitution that undermines democracy

In a referendum released Tuesday, Tunisians approved a...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News