Mega Millions Picks Numbers in $830 Million Jackpot

Enlarge this image toggle signature John Mincillo/AP

DES MOINES, Iowa. It’s time to examine your Mega Millions lottery tickets to see if you’ve managed to hit the $830 million jackpot.

Tuesday’s winning numbers: 07-29-60-63-66, with Mega Ball 15.

The jackpot is the fourth largest lottery prize in the country and the largest in over a year.

It got so big because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15th. That’s 28 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The $830 million prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually for 30 years. Most winners choose the cash option, which is valued at $487.9 million for Tuesday night’s draw.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.