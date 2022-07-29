New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Friday night’s drawing now stands at an astounding $1.1 billion — the second-highest figure in lottery history.

Players in 45 states, Washington, DC and the Virgin Islands can hope that Lady Luck is smiling as they purchase their Mega Millions tickets today.

How does it feel to win a million dollars?

Tim Schultz won $28 million back in 1999 playing the Iowa Powerball.

“It’s just excitement after you win,” he told Fox News Digital in a phone interview this week.

Schultz works at an Iowa gas station and sold himself the winning ticket.

At the time, he was a struggling college student working his way through school by pumping gas. A few months before that, he had a “very vivid” dream of winning the lottery.

The dream was so real, “I felt like it was going to happen at some point,” he said of winning the lottery.

He had a “gut feeling” when he told friends and colleagues he’d won a card game that night and bought a ticket.

Then it really happened – he woke up the next day to find out he had won. It was “very surreal,” Schultz said.

Media outlets reported at the time that one of Schultz’s co-workers, 20-year-old Sarah Eldar, wanted her to buy half of his ticket when he bought the winning numbers.

After Schultz won, she said she wanted her share of the lottery winnings — and challenged him in court.

You must be 21 to play the lottery in Iowa, so Eldar was found to be ineligible to collect any winnings.

Eldar eventually gave up all claims to the jackpot, Playusalotteries.com said.

The lottery can affect a person’s happiness either positively or negatively, Schultz said — and every winner is different.

“At a certain point I felt alone – none of my peers or my family or my friends had won the lottery.”

“Where you live, who surrounds you, who your friends are and how much you win” are all factors, he noted.

“For me, it was very exciting at the beginning,” he said. “But once it goes down — and it does — you’re still you.”

He continued, “The lottery doesn’t change who you are, but it enhances your personality and your ability to do what you want to do.”

Such a big event in his life was not easy, Schultz said.

“Once that euphoria wore off, I’m still very grateful for this life-changing achievement — and I’ve never taken it for granted — but there are things I’ve learned,” he shared.

“If I want to go on holiday I have to pay for other people [to go].”

“At a certain point I felt lonely. None of my peers or my family or my friends had won the lottery — and I was only 21 at the time, a college student struggling at a gas station to put myself through school.”

“I felt like an outcast,” he continued. “If I want to go on vacation I have to pay for other people [to go].”

Schultz said he “learned a lot of life lessons.”

“I learned that the lottery can buy you time [with others]And that’s priceless and a very, very positive thing to win.”

He said, “I was the same person before I won – I never loved material possessions, so I was very level-headed and hesitant about it.”

In Iowa, lottery winners’ identities are revealed to the public, and people “came out of the woodwork” for money after he won, he said.

“I’ve got a team of financial advisors, people who are qualified and trustworthy, who can tell me how much I can and can’t spend,” he explains, which is very important.

“Once I developed a game plan, I helped people as much as I could — people in my life that I loved and cared about — and I felt like I could do that for other people. I did a lot of things for other people.”

“I received a lot of media attention in the beginning, and I was a very shy person at the time and didn’t really like that kind of attention. I couldn’t even go to the grocery store without knowing who I was.”

Schultz now interviews other lottery winners on his YouTube channel, noting that they often “have similar experiences.”

How good are you? Manage windfall wealth “It depends on who you are as a person and what your goals are in life,” he said.

“My advice to anyone who has won is to relax, don’t make any hasty decisions and seek qualified financial advisors.”

He added, “Now I don’t mind such things at all. I’ve embraced it.”

He said he went to college for journalism and broadcasting and now loves talking to reporters. “I also like interviewing people.”

Schultz found interviewing other lottery winners “very exciting and interesting.”

“It’s one of the rarest things that can happen to anybody. It’s a little club that we’ve got together.”

His advice for the person or people who won mega millions?

He said, “First of all, congratulations! Then I’ll say it, because it can really turn a life on its head. It’s one of the most potentially life-changing things that can happen to a person.”

Schultz added, “Relax, don’t make any hasty decisions, and seek out qualified financial advisors. Understand what you can realistically do with the money — and then enjoy life.”