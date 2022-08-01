New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

As the Mega Millions drawing approaches, some may wonder how the $1.3 billion Illinois lottery winners will protect their personal security and identity.

News that someone had won the jackpot came after Friday night’s filming.

The winning ticket was sold At the Speedy Cafe Speedway gas station on East Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines, Illinois. The ticket holder, who is still unknown, won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

This huge prize is likely to draw attention to any winner whose identity is exposed — making them a target for theft and other security compromises. However, according to Mega Millions, public disclosure laws actually vary by state.

“Some states require their lotteries to publicly identify winners, while others do not,” states the lottery game’s website. “Check the lotteries in your jurisdiction.”

Here are several of the 45 Mega Millions-participating states in the US where winners can be anonymous.

(This list is subject to change as more states push for laws that would protect the identity of lottery winners.)

Which US States Allow Mega Millions Winners to Remain Anonymous?

Arizona

The names of people (or legally constituted entities) who win $600 or more are kept confidential for 90 days from the date of prize award, as per Arizona Lottery.

Winners are also not disclosed in public records during that period.

Winners of $100,000 or more may choose to have their names remain confidential forever. However, under Arizona law, the award winner’s city and residence are not confidential.

Delaware

According to Delaware Lottery Games, state law in Delaware allows winners to remain anonymous.

Florida

In May 2022, Florida passed a law that allows winners of $250,000 or more to remain anonymous for 90 days.

After 90 days, the winner’s name, city of residence, date and game won, and winning amount are available to any third party upon request. According to the Florida Lottery, the winner’s street address and telephone number will remain confidential.

Georgia

If a person wins a lottery prize of $250,000 or more, that person can remain anonymous.

Illinois

An Illinois Mega Millions jackpot winner may choose to remain anonymous. “If your prize is $250,000 or more, you may request that your name and municipality of residence be kept confidential by indicating the choice on the Illinois Lottery Winner Claim Form,” according to Illinois Lottery rules.

Kansas

The Kansas Lottery says winners can request that their name and residence remain confidential, “and the Kansas Lottery is happy to honor that request,” the organization said on its website.

Maryland

Lottery winners have the right to remain anonymous in Maryland, according to the state’s lottery organization.

“We do not release the name or photo of any such winner unless the winner has given us written consent to do so,” Maryland’s website states.

Minnesota

After a bill is passed in 2021, the names and cities of lottery winners collecting more than $10,000 in prizes are anonymous unless the winner chooses to go public.

Mississippi

Alice G. Clark In accordance with Mississippi Lottery Law, the Mississippi Lottery will not disclose the identity of a lottery winner without that person’s written permission.

Missouri

By law, the Missouri Lottery cannot publish the names of lottery winners without their prior consent, according to the state’s lottery site.

Montana

The Montana Lottery winner’s name is not made public.

The Montana Lottery also says it does not release the names of winners without the winner’s permission.

New Jersey

for the Over $1 million in prizes A 2020 law has been claimed, allowing New Jersey lottery winners to choose to remain anonymous.

On January 21, 2020, New Jersey Lottery law was changed so that winners could choose to remain anonymous indefinitely, “and winners’ identities will not be included in materials available for public inspection under the state’s Open Public Records Act,” the New Jersey Lottery said in a 2021 press release.

North Dakota

In North Dakota, winners can choose to have their information released or remain anonymous.

ohio

The state of Ohio also allows anonymity.

South Carolina

In South Carolina, winners may remain anonymous.

However, in 2021, freedom of anonymity was challenged by an individual who filed an open records request with the State Lottery Commission; According to the Associated Press (AP), he was looking for the names, contact information, date and jackpot amount of winners of $1 million or more for a 12-month period between 2013 and 2014.

Initially, the state Supreme Court sided with the man.

The commission then filed a case against the person. A judge ruled that the winners’ “personally identifiable information would constitute an unreasonable invasion of personal privacy” within the meaning of the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act, according to the AP.

The judge forbade the man to seek information from any source.

Texas

Although not always possible in Texas, lottery winners can now remain anonymous.

Specifically, according to a 2017 announcement posted by the Texas Lottery, a person who wins a lottery prize of $1 million or more is eligible for anonymity.

Virginia

From July 1, 2019, a law in Virginia allows winners More than $10 million in prizes to choose anonymity — meaning the winner’s name and residence are not released to the public, according to the Virginia Lottery’s website.

West Virginia

Also effective in 2019, West Virginia law allows winners to remain anonymous as long as the prize won is $1 million or more.

“All other winners are made public and listed in the winners database at wvlottery.com,” the state’s lottery site says.

Wyoming

The Wyoming Lottery Corporation says it will honor lottery winners’ requests for anonymity.

How can I anonymously claim a lottery prize if my state doesn’t allow it?

As an alternative, winners can create a blind trust through their power of attorney so that winnings can be received anonymously, State Farm advises.

The insurance company says that lottery winners should also keep the news of their winnings confidential before drawing a ticket.

Winners must also be prepared to change their contact information.

This is because many lotteries share names for reasons of transparency or require participation in interviews or press conferences.

State Farm warns that lottery winners should read each game’s rules and agreements before signing their winning ticket.

“In some cases, signing your ticket can prevent you from developing a blind trust later,” states the insurer’s “What to do if you win the lottery” article.

A financial advisor in New York City recommended that the ticket be placed in a bank safe deposit box until the winner completes consultations with legal and financial advisors.

Also, this advisory suggests understanding the rules in your particular state about whether you can remain anonymous. “It’s very important,” he said.

Be sure to visit your state’s official lottery page for more information.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11:00 PM EDT.

Fox News Digital’s Courtney Moore and Maureen McKee contributed to this report.