A 7-Eleven convenience store in California is the self-proclaimed “world’s luckiest 7-Eleven” after selling the winning ticket for the biggest jackpot in US lottery history six years ago.

No one won the $810 million jackpot on Tuesday night, which means the total has grown to $1.28 billion. Mega Millions announced that the drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

As the Mega Millions prize once again exceeds $1 billion, hopeful winners are flocking to a 7-Eleven outside of Chino Hills, California.

Store owner Balbir Atwal recalled how the billion-dollar win in 2016 changed the store he owned for nearly three decades.

“Whenever the jackpot goes up, a lot of my neighbors come over,” Atwal told CBS News. “People from other cities come here too – people even come from Las Vegas to play here.”

“A lot of people go to Disneyland and that [also] Come here just to see this place,” he added, referring to the resort just 20 miles from his store.

Customers who come to buy lottery tickets in particular often buy other items and increase their profits.

The 7-Eleven digital sign that tracks the jackpot has ended up in Atwal’s stores. It’s stuck at $999 million.

The Mega Millions prize is the largest prize in the lottery’s 20-year history. South Carolina had the most winning tickets in 2018, according to lottery records.