Meet the Vancouver animators behind the box office-leading Super Pets.

Animation studios in Vancouver helped bring Superman and his canine friend to life in a new animated film that won first place at the box office.

DC Super Pet Leaguewhich opened in theaters on Friday, was produced by Animal Logic, an animation studio headquartered in Sydney, Australia with offices in Los Angeles and downtown Vancouver.

Featuring the voices of Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, and John Krasinski, the film follows Super-Dog Krypto, who develops his powers while working alongside a group of rescue animals to help save Superman. The superhero spin-off earned $23 million, the studio estimated on Sunday, enough to top the box office.

Dave Burgess, animation supervisor at Animal Logic Studios in Vancouver, said they worked hard to make the computer animation look like a comic book.

Burgess says the animator is sometimes called an actor, but with a pencil or a computer mouse.

“I think you have to understand performance,” he said. “You have to understand how to convey an idea clearly, and be able to show a facial expression so that someone, looking at it, understands the emotions of the character.”

Burgess said animators also need to think about how things move. super pets includes animals including a dog, a pig, and a squirrel, each with different movement patterns.

“We know how these things move in the real world, so for the animator we need to get this information and we need to know it and be able to apply it to our character’s performance… If you made a mistake with walking the dog, in animation, I think that viewers know enough about dogs to say, “That looks funny. It doesn’t look like a dog.”

Over 380 employees in Vancouver worked on the film. The Vancouver Animal Logic team also worked on The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

Animation as a career

Animal logic was recently acquired by Netflix. COO Sharon Taylor says the company has plans to build a 110,000-square-foot facility in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood and create 300 new jobs.

As with many other industries, finding workers can be a challenge.

“I think our job postings will always show up for every single role because there is always a need and we always want to build these teams,” Taylor said.

Burgess said there are many learning opportunities for aspiring animators, including art colleges, film schools, and schools specifically dedicated to animation.

According to him, when he was young, he never thought of animation as a career.

“There was no way I could tell my parents that I wanted to be an animator and they would say, ‘Gee Dave, that’s great. What a great idea.” Because he wasn’t.”

This, he says, is changing as animation grows in popularity.

“People who grow up with animation watch these films, they get inspired and want to do it too,” he said. “And it seems like it’s not a closed door and people know about it. So I know people who told their parents they wanted to be animators and the parents said, “Oh, good.”