Meet the masons who spent 3 years restoring the PEI Provincial House.

A team of heritage masons have spent the last three years painstakingly restoring PEI Country House. Now most of the scaffolding has been destroyed and their work is finally visible to the public.

Construction on the $91.8 million project began in early 2015, and as of 2018, the exterior of the building has been covered with scaffolding and white plastic sheets. The project is expected to be completed in 2023, which is also the 150th anniversary of PEI’s entry into the Confederation. 1873 – but the date of its completion has been postponed several times over the years.

Justin Guignon, a bricklayer who worked on the project, says it’s very bitter for the team to see the scaffolding crumbling.

“I think we all joke about dragging our grandchildren past these buildings and pointing out all the rocks we replaced and parts of the building we were involved in,” he said.

“This is a big change. I would even say that it is more sad than pleasant, but I am sure that this will change over time and as we look at it in the future.”

Guignon has spent the last three and a half years restoring the Provincial House, taking almost every part of the project into his own hands. — from working with the interior rubble to putting the finishing touches on the exterior of the building.

For the masons of the Provincial House, each block is a work of art. Duration 3:02 “When you see the scale of the work done here, you really appreciate the people who built it in the first place,” says mason Justin Guignon.

New estimate

Guignon grew up in the Morell area and says working on such an iconic PEI landmark has been incredibly rewarding.

“Most of the kids growing up in PEI have taken tours of this building…so you understand how much this building means to the island and how much it means to the country,” he said.

Scaffolding descends around the restoration of the Country House at Parks Canada. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

“When you see the amount of work done here, you really appreciate the people who built it in the first place.”

The work itself is also enjoyable. Bricklaying is a craft, an art and a craft. From cleaning and grading existing stone to repairing anything that can be salvaged and handcrafting replacement parts. — Guignon describes it as a puzzle.

“These old buildings are a constant problem-solving exercise, so you are always evaluating and changing methods, so how we would start here is not necessarily exactly how we would end up,” he said.

“And this is thanks to the accumulation of several different workers who combine their efforts and find the best methods to create practices for certain areas.”

Attention to detail

According to him, the structure of the Provincial House has changed since it was built more than a century ago, and almost nothing is agreed upon.

“There’s a lot of attention to detail when it comes to straight lines and seeing things that may or may not be perfect and figuring out how to take them apart where they’ll never be perfect, but getting them to that point, where they are pleasing to the eye,” said Guignon.

It is a great pleasure to be able to see something of such historical significance that wonderful, great, talented people were able to help correct and restore. — Eliot Gervais

Creating a replacement that fits perfectly on the first try doesn’t happen often, but when does it?

“It’s just fantastic,” Guignon said.

“Once you get used to it, you will make a lot fewer mistakes. But you will always be smart, because nothing is perfect in these old buildings… to be, you count your blessings, you are very happy and move on to the next one.”

Stonemasons begin by cleaning and grading existing stone, then moving on to repairing anything that can be salvaged, and finally handcrafting replacement parts. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

“It’s a beautiful stone”

Eliot Gervais, a fellow mason and site leader, moved to PEI from Ontario in 2019 to join the project. He estimates that up to 80 percent of the building’s stones have already been repaired or replaced.

“[It’s] this is a massive restoration, so there is a lot going on in this building, including a complete restoration of the facades and a general cleaning of the building itself, so the building looks a little different than when we arrived here,” he said.

Stonemason Eliot Gervais is the foreman for RJW Stonemasons Ltd., a company working on the restoration of PEI Provincial House. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

“It’s great to be able to see something of such historical significance that wonderful, great, talented people have been able to help fix and restore it.”

He says it was a fascinating restoration and he especially enjoyed working with the island stone.

“This stone is difficult to work with. It’s a very soft stone, but it’s also very abrasive, so it won’t always work for you. But it is a beautiful stone and a beautiful building.”

Love for the craft

Like Guignon, Gervais has mixed feelings about his part of the project coming to an end, calling it “the end of an era”. It helps to know that his work will be exhibited for future generations.

– That’s all, right? he said.

“I think that’s why we’re all staying in restoration in particular. It is such a great pleasure to know that you were involved in the restoration of something so beautiful and you can look at it forever.

Bricklayer Justin Guignon says the entire building has changed since it was built over a century ago and almost nothing is leveled properly. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

As for Guignon, while he packs up and moves on to his next project, he plans to return to admire his work as often as he can.

“Oh, all the time,” he said.

“I do it all the time, with every building I’ve worked on since I was 18. I think a big part of a bricklayer’s job is to love the job itself. This becomes evident in the final product.”