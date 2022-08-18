type here...
Meet the finalists of this year's Mallet Children's Championship

Emmett of Carthage, North Carolina, made it to the finals of the children’s division with this short haircut with a baby fringe.

Call it the Kentucky Falls, the Tennessee Top Hat, or the Missouri Compromise, it’s the same iconic haircut after all: the mullet.

And now fans of business hair in the front and back of the party have the opportunity to vote for their favorite styles this year. US Mullet Championship.

Earlier this week, the finalists in the kids and teen categories were chosen, and online voters must decide who wins the dubious mullet champion honor before voting closes on Friday.

The contest has grown from a local competition in Michigan in 2020 to a national extravaganza with flamboyant and dubious taste, organizers say. This year, attendees support a full range of infamous haircuts, from patriotic vibes featuring a cropped American flag to stylish, loose, Mozart-inspired tresses.

Contestants pay $10 to enter and CBS. reports that “all donations go to the Michigan Wig Fund for Children.” First place winners will take home a whopping $2,500 prize.

For those who are curious and have time to think, below are a few of the top finalists. Who do you think deserves to win?
Rustin from Pocahontas, Arkansas is one of the youngest contestants.

Cash took this dazzling mullet around his hometown of Ulysses, Kentucky. He is a teen finalist.

Epic of La Jolla, Texas proves that the full mullet effect is not possible without a pair of reflective sunglasses.

Mullets, like Fisher’s, grow over the years. The efforts of the teenage finalist from Hillard, Florida could have landed him a $2,500 first-place prize.

