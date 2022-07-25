Meet the culprits in Jeremy Pruitt’s Tennessee football recruiting scandal

Here are the key people named in an NCAA report detailing its investigation into whether the Tennessee football program committed recruiting violations under coach Jeremy Pruitt, who was fired by Chancellor Donde Plowman on Jan. 18, 2021.

The university fired Pruitt after conducting its own investigation into the allegations and reporting to the NCAA that it found evidence of violations of the football program’s rules.

By firing Pruitt for cause, Tennessee is no longer obligated to pay Pruitt the $12.6 million buyout stipulated in his contract. In addition, the action indicated to the NCAA that the school acted swiftly and decisively when uncovering the violations and therefore deserves leniency in respect of any penalties imposed.

Jeremy Pruitt, Vols football coach fired

Pruitt coached UT from 2018-21, posting a 16-19 record before he was fired after his third season.

UT refused to pay Pruitt’s $12.6 million buyout. His attorney, Michael Lyons, has threatened to sue the university and has indicated he will disclose other violations of regulations if UT does not settle with his client and pay a portion of the vacated purchase. But there is no indication that Lyons filed a lawsuit.

Pruitt spent the 2021 season with the New York Giants as a senior defensive analyst. But after firing coach Joe Judge, he was not retained.

Pruitt was mentioned throughout the NCAA report, including allegations that he offered cash payments to some players for living expenses.

In particular, the investigation found that he failed to promote an environment of compliance in the football program and failed to supervise staff, which included a total of 18 violations.

Casey Pruitt, wife of fired Vols football coach Jeremy Pruitt

In what is sure to be a high-profile charge, Pruitt’s wife, Casey, made $12,500 in cash car payments — 25 payments of $500 each — and $3,000 in cash rent payments to a player and his mother from September 2018 to March 2021, according to the NCAA. The gifts began during the prospect’s recruitment and continued after he enrolled and played for the Vols.

That represents the bulk of the $23,260 in cash and gifts given to players by Jeremy Pruitt and Casey Pruitt, assistant coaches Shelton Felton and Brian Niedermayer and staffer Bethany Gunn. The rest includes hotel stays, meals, entertainment, team apparel and gameday parking.

Notably, Casey Pruitt worked in Florida State’s NCAA compliance office in 2013 when she met Jeremy Pruitt, then the Seminoles’ defensive coordinator. She was responsible for verifying the eligibility of athletes and ensuring that the athletics department complied with NCAA rules. She also worked in Troy’s compliance office.

“I love talking and meeting people and building relationships with them,” Casey Pruitt told Knox News in a September 2018 interview. “Every school we’ve attended, we’ve built relationships with recruits, those who signed with us and those who didn’t sign with us. One of my favorite parts of the job is the role I play. Recruiting.”

Drew Hughes, former director of player personnel

Drew Hughes left Tennessee before the recruiting allegations became public. He is there Named South Carolina’s director of player personnel on February 14, 2020, and now enters his second season as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ player personnel coordinator.

Hughes, who served in the same role for the Vols, was named by the NCAA on charges of three Level I violations, the most serious of the NCAA’s four-level violations structure.

According to the NCAA, Hughes helped provide recruits with thousands of dollars in cash, hotel stays, meals, entertainment, transportation, gameday parking and team apparel.

In addition, the NCAA said Hughes knew he was in violation of the rules, lied about it to investigators and influenced others to do so.

“Getting the right guy is very important to us,” Hughes said at the Knoxville Quarterback Club in November 2019. We are not the NFL. We have no draft picks. We really need to find the right guys, then recruit them and convince them to come to our school. It’s something we have to get better at every day.”

Brian Niedermayer, the inside linebackers coach, dismissed the volumes

Tennessee fired Pruitt along with Niedermayer and six others in January 2021. He is now the defensive coordinator at IMG Academy, a high school powerhouse in Florida.

When Pruitt, Alabama’s defensive coordinator, was hired as Tennessee’s coach in 2018, he hired Niedermayer as his tight ends coach. After two seasons in that role, he became the linebackers coach.

He was named National Recruiter of the Year in 2019 by 247Sports and ESPN.

Niedermayer was named by the NCAA on charges of four Level I violations.

According to the NCAA, Niedermeyer helped provide thousands of dollars in cash, hotel stays, meals, entertainment, transportation, gameday parking and team uniforms in recruiting. At least four recruits ended up playing at Tennessee.

Niedermeyer also paid his high school recruit $750 in cash, provided more gifts during the NCAA unofficial visit and flew the recruit and his family to Knoxville for the official visit. Recruit not registered in Tennessee.

He also offered some players cash payments for living expenses, the NCAA said.

Additionally, the NCAA alleges that Niedermayer knew he was violating the rules, lied about it to investigators and influenced others to do so.

Derrick Ansley, former Vols defensive coordinator

The San Diego Chargers hired Ansley as defensive backs coach in January 2021, less than two weeks after Pruitt was fired.

Ansley became the first black defensive coordinator in Tennessee football history when he coached the defensive backs under Jon Gruden with the Oakland Raiders in 2018. Ansley previously coached defensive backs at UT, Kentucky and Alabama.

The NCAA named Ansley on charges of two Level I violations.

The NCAA said Ansley helped provide recruits with thousands of dollars in cash, hotel stays, meals, entertainment, transportation and team apparel. Nine of the recruits enrolled at Tennessee, six of whom played in games for the Vols.

Shelton Felton, the Vols’ outside linebackers coach, was fired

Tennessee fired Pruitt along with Felton and six others in January 2021. He now coaches Valdosta High School in Georgia, one of the most successful programs in the country.

Pruitt hired Felton in 2018 as a quality control analyst. Felton left Akron to coach the linebackers and defensive line for one season, then returned to the Pruitt program in 2020 as the outside linebackers coach.

Felton was named by the NCAA on charges of four Level I violations.

According to the NCAA, Felton helped provide thousands of dollars in cash, hotel stays, meals, entertainment, transportation, gameday parking and team apparel in recruiting. Nine of the recruits enrolled at Tennessee, six of whom played in games for the Vols.

Additionally, the NCAA said Felton knew he was violating rules, lied about it to investigators and influenced others to do so.

In November 2021, Felton told Knox News he was happy with where he landed.

“I’m a high school coach at heart,” Felton said. “I love children. Helping kids and encouraging kids is what I do.

Bethany Gunn, the Vols’ director of recruiting, was fired

Tennessee fired Gunn and Pruitt and six others in January 2021. She no longer works in athletics.

Vallu Gunn was hired in 2018. She previously worked as a recruiting coordinator at Auburn University, where she graduated in 2015 with a degree in public administration.

Gunn was named by the NCAA on charges of nine Level I violations.

According to the NCAA, Gunn helped provide recruits with thousands of dollars in cash, hotel stays, meals, entertainment, transportation, gameday parking, team apparel, furniture and household items. At least six of the recruits ended up playing at Tennessee.

Gunn also offered some players cash payments for living expenses, the NCAA said.

Additionally, the NCAA said Gunn knew she was violating rules, lied about it to investigators and influenced others to do so.

Chantrice Boone, the Vols’ assistant director of recruiting, was fired

Tennessee fired Boone and Pruitt along with six others in January 2021. She now works a marketing job in Georgia that has nothing to do with athletics.

The Vols hired Boone in 2019. She previously worked as a student athletic recruiter while attending UT, a job that included scheduling “official and unofficial visits, including game day activities” for “prospective athletes and their families,” according to her LinkedIn profile. .

Boone was named by the NCAA on charges of four Level I violations.

According to the NCAA, Boone helped arrange for recruiting thousands of dollars in cash, hotel stays, meals, entertainment, transportation, gameday parking, team apparel, furniture and household items. At least four recruits ended up playing at Tennessee.

Boone also provided cash payments to some players for living expenses, the NCAA said.

Additionally, the NCAA said Boone knew she was in violation of the rules, lied about it to investigators and influenced others to do so.

Anonymous UT donor/booster

Jeremy Pruitt, Gunn and Boone, along with an unnamed booster, are mentioned in one allegation. The NCAA said the booster arranged or provided $12,707 for hotel stays, meals, airfare and other transportation, gameday parking, furniture and household items from October 2018 to December 2020.

Recruit played for values.

An unnamed student football recruiting assistant

The three indictments of an unnamed student football recruiting assistant allege the man provided hotel stays, meals, entertainment, transportation and cash payments to recruits for team apparel and players’ living expenses.