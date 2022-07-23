Meet the 7 inductees in the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Class

Seven members of the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame class will be inducted Sunday

Players inducted include David Ortiz, Minnie Minoso, Tony Oliva, Buck O’Neill and Gil Hodges.

The Class of ’22 is heavy on players who are trailblazers for Black and Latino representation

The Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes seven members who celebrate diversity at the game’s highest level in more than 150 years of baseball history.

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz; Gil Hodges of the Brooklyn Dodgers; pitcher Jim Catt; Minnie Minoso, the first known black Latino player in the majors; Twins outfielder Tony Oliva; Bud Fowler, the first black professional player; And Buck O’Neill, the face of Negro League baseball, will be inducted Sunday in Cooperstown, New York.

Ortiz was selected by the Baseball Writers Association of America, while Hodges, Cott, Minoso and Oliva were selected by the Golden Days Era Committee. Fowler and O’Neal were selected by the Early Baseball Era Committee.

Learn about each of the seven inductees on Sunday:

David Ortiz

The Class of ’22 player most recognized by baseball fans, Ortiz became a fan favorite for his slugging ability and clutch hitting for the Red Sox. Ortiz played 20 seasons (1997-2016) in MLB, 14 with Boston and the other six with the Twins. A 10-time All-Star and seven-time Silver Slugger, Ortiz powered the Red Sox to their 2004 World Series title, ending an 86-year championship drought.

He is a three-time champion, including the World Series Most Valuable Player award in 2013. Known as one of the best hitters to ever play the game, Ortiz finished his career with a .286 batting average, 541 home runs. runs, 1,768 RBI and a career slugging percentage of .552. He led the league in RBI three times — 2005, 2006 and 2016, his final season in the league — and led the majors in home runs in 2006, with 54. Ortiz’s 20 career walk-off hits in the regular season tied for third. In MLB history.

Gill Hodges

Hodges spent 27 years in the majors as a first baseman and later as a manager. He played 18 seasons (1943-63) with the Dodgers and New York Mets. An eight-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner, Hodges was part of World Series championships in 1955 and 1959.

Hodges hit 20 home runs in 11 consecutive seasons from 1949-59 and recorded 100 or more RBI in seven consecutive years (1949-55). August 31, 1950, Hodges became the second player in the modern era to hit four home runs in a single game. He finished his career with a .273 average and 1,274 RBI with 370 home runs. He missed the 1944 and 1945 seasons because he was drafted into the Marines and served 29 months in the Pacific during World War II.

As a manager, Hodges posted a 321-444 record with the Washington Senators (1963-67) and Mets (1968-71), leading New York to a World Series title in 1969.

Jim Kate

In 25 seasons, Jim Cott compiled a 283-237 record for the Senators, Twins, White Sox, Phillies, Yankees and Cardinals. Cott’s 625 games started ranks 17th all-time and his 4,530.1 innings pitched ranks 25th. In 1966, with the Twins, Cott led the league with 25 hits and 19 complete games.

His 16 Gold Gloves are tied with Brooks Robinson for the second most in history since the award was introduced in 1957. He finished his career with a 3.45 ERA and 2,461 strikeouts. A three-time All-Star, Katt posted 180 complete games. He later moved to the bullpen, where he helped the Cardinals win the 1982 World Series.

Minnie Minoso

An icon to Latin American baseball fans, Minoso became the first Afro-Latino to appear in the majors in 1949 for Cleveland. Minoso, who was born in Perico, Cuba, previously played three seasons in the Negro Leagues, but then spent 17 years in the majors with Cleveland, the White Sox, the Cardinals and the Senators. He finished second in AL Rookie of the Year Award voting in 1951 after hitting .326 with 14 triples and 31 stolen bases, an instant sensation. He was a 13-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glove winner.

In his 1998 autobiography, Puerto Rican-born Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda gave voice to the influence of Minoso, who “was to black ball players what Jackie Robinson was to Latin ball players. As much as I love Roberto Clemente and his memory, it was Minnie who made it possible for all Latinos. Before Roberto Clemente , before Vic Power, before Orlando Cepeda, before Minnie Minoso.”

Minoso finished his career with 2,110 hits and a .299 career batting average, adding 1,225 runs, 1,093 RBI and 216 stolen bases.

Tony Oliva

Like Minoso, Oliva is from Cuba, born in Pinar del Río. He played each of his 15 seasons with the Twins and became the first player in MLB history to win the batting crown in his first two full-time seasons, hitting .323 in 1964 and .321 the following year. Oliva won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 1964, and his total of 374 bases that season tied the rookie record that still stands today. Oliva led the league in hits five times during his career.

In 1971, Oliva won his third and final career batting title (.337) and also led the league in slugging (.546). He was an eight-time All-Star, each of which came in consecutive seasons (1964-71), and won a Gold Glove in 1966. A knee injury derailed his career in the 1971 season, although he finished with a .304 hit. Batting average including 220 home runs and 947 RBI.

Bud Fowler

Bud Fowler is a titan in baseball history: He was the first black professional baseball player. Born in 1858, Fowler faced constant racism from fans and peers alike, his career traveling far more than that of his white contemporaries.

Fowler was born John W. Jackson, but According to the Hall of Fame, Fowler said he played for teams “in 22 different states and Canada.” Baseball historians estimate he played in more than a dozen leagues in places like Binghamton, New York and Terre Haute, Indiana. According to the Hall of Fame, Fowler was instrumental in establishing black baseball leagues across the country.

Buck O’Neill

No one in the Class of 2022 has had a longer career in baseball than O’Neal, spanning nearly eight decades as a player, manager, scout and executive. The grandson of slaves, O’Neill was born in 1911 in Carabelle, Florida, and began playing semipro baseball before playing for the Memphis Red Sox and Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro American League from 1937-48. He missed the 1944 and 1945 seasons because he served in the Navy.

O’Neill was a three-time All-Star and helped the Monarchs win four straight pennants and the Negro Leagues World Series in 1942. From 1948-55, O’Neill was player-manager of the Monarchs and helped identify and develop Ernie. Banks. After his stint with the Monarchs, O’Neal signed as a scout with the Chicago Cubs in 1955. In 1962, the Cubs promoted O’Neill to their coaching staff, becoming the first black coach to appear on an AL or NL roster. . O’Neill helped found the Negro Leagues Museum in Kansas City, Missouri in 1990. O’Neill was posthumously appointed in 2006 by President George W. Received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Bush. A statue of O’Neill outside the Hall of Fame was dedicated in 2008, and the Buck O’Neill Lifetime Achievement Award was also established then.

Contributing: Bob Nightengale, Cesar Brioso