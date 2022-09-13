New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

American beer maker Samuel Adams has launched its 11th annual Brewer Experience competition for craft brewers – and only five contestants remain.

The stand-up brewers come from all over the country – and know how to make some seriously delicious beer.

Contestants travel to New York City to taste-test and vote on their beers at the first annual Samuel Adams Crafting Dreams Beer Bash on September 7, 2022 in Soho, New York City.

The winner, to be announced at a later date, will be awarded full mentorship under Sam Adams as part of the company’s Brewing the American Dream philanthropy.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the finalists — despite the overwhelming odds of winning the competition — indicated that working with their fellow brewers was a win.

Here’s a little more about this year’s final five.

Brewing with Brothas Brewing Company in California

Ricean Tinsley-Duffy and Denzel Jackson of Brewing with Brewing have big dreams for their company.

The two brewers, who have been in the business for about three years, brought their signature Black Belgian Triple beer to Wednesday’s event.

Tinsley-Duffy said winning the competition provides “much-needed guidance”.

They say they want to show others in their community that they can “start anything from the ground up and be entrepreneurs.”

“Anything is possible,” Jackson remarked, as the pair thought they had successfully brewed beer.

“Through these collaborations, we express our gratitude and appreciation to the people in our circle and being able to learn,” he said.

Tinsley-Duffey and Jackson hope to establish a brewery that will open to the public in the near future.

Fibonacci Brewing Company, Cincinnati, Ohio

Betty and Bob Bollas of Mount Healthy, Ohio started their brewing business by taking advantage of the land in their neighborhood.

In the 1800s, the couple planted several mulberry trees in the area – so they decided to brew mulberry sour beer.

“We’re a small business that wants to stay small,” Betty Bollas said. “We’re very community focused.”

Because Mount Healthy is a “whole low-income neighborhood,” Fibonacci looks for ways to give back to its community through programs like monthly farmers market incentives.

Brewer Bob Bollas says he loves brewing beer because he can connect directly with the people who are enjoying it.

“We share the beer experience we’ve created with people who actually consume it because we only sell our beer on-site,” he said.

Rhythm Brewing Co., New Haven, Connecticut

Alisa Mercado, owner and master brewer of Rhythm Brewing, brings girl-boss energy to the industry.

Mercado’s mission is to pay homage to her grandmothers — both lager lovers — by offering her own light, unfiltered lager.

“We hope this experience will take our brand to the next level,” she said.

“We really want to diversify the industry and become the new face and new taste of craft beer,” she said.

Mercado, who is also a professional salsa dancer, describes his business as a “family labor of love” with “a lot of people” behind the brand.

“When you taste our Rhythm beers, you’re not just tasting great-tasting beer, you’re sipping history,” she said.

Checkerspot Brewing Company, Baltimore, Maryland

Checkerspot Brewing Company co-owner and brewer Judy Neff showcases her Juniper’s IPA, a brew that was originally brewed in-house “years and years ago.”

She describes the brew as a blend between West Coast and New England “hazy, juicy” IPAs, which co-owner Rob Neff considers “one of his favorites.”

“We’re ready to take another step, so this is the right time for us,” said Rob Neff.

Judy Neff explains that Checkerspot has been looking to grow “in every way possible” since starting their brewing journey four years ago.

“I love the process of making anything,” she said. “You have to bring people together and actually do positive things with beer.”

“It’s one of the only industries left out there [in which] People actually work together and try to help each other.”

Wolf and Warrior Brewing Company, White Plains, New York

Wolf and Warrior Brewing Company brought its Patagonia brew — an Argentinian variant of Golden Ale — to the competition.

Owned by Mike Chiltern and his wife Jelena, the brewery is named after their two children.

Mike left a 25-year career in the media to pursue his special interests in Chiltern Brewing.

“Being an artist means finding a different canvas and my canvas becomes a brewhouse,” he says.

Being recognized for doing so well at something he’s so passionate about is a “huge feather in his cap,” he says.

Jelena Chiltern notes that the collaborative space for brewing beer has granted the pair access to knowledge and “a lot of people” willing to help.

“It’s great to be able to create something with your own hands,” says Mike Chiltern.

“And then give it to people to drink and let them enjoy it and talk about it.”

The pair grow a small number of their own hops in their backyard, which Jelena Chiltern considers “the most fascinating part” of the process.