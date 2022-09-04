New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

There was a lot about the Georgia Bulldogs in Saturday night’s 49-3 loss to the Oregon Ducks in Atlanta, but fans couldn’t help but notice one player for the red and white.

Darnell Washington has been a Bulldog the past two seasons, with limited time in games. But he was on full display Saturday night, as Washington did something unusual for a man at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds.

Washington caught a short pass from Stetson Bennett in the first quarter to start the wheels turning. But his speed didn’t wow everyone — without missing a beat, Washington held off a defender to get the better of his run-and-catch.

He would finish the game with two receptions for 33 yards, but Georgia fans expected much more from Washington as the season began.

Brock Bowers, Georgia’s starting tight end, gets googly eyes most of the time because of his prowess and production at the position. He’s a traditional tight end at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, and he had 882 yards and 13 touchdowns for the national champions last season, which makes him the obvious starter.

But guys like Washington and even Arik Gilbert at 6-foot-5, 248 pounds make for some exciting Georgia offense.

Washington had just 10 receptions for 154 yards and one score last season. And as you’d expect with someone his size, Washington is a huge force in the run game, displaying great blocking technique and using his stature to move opponents at the line of scrimmage.