Meet Bruno the brake car, the autistic friend of Thomas the tank engine

London (CNN)Children’s TV Show”Thomas and friends” giving his first introduction Autistic To diversify the character’s on-screen representation.
Bruno, a “fun, pun-making brake car” to debut this month, US toy giant Mattel The press release said.
The new series regulars will be voiced by autistic actors Chuck Smith, 10, and Elliott Garcia, 9, from the US and UK, the company said.
Garcia, from Reading, England, expressed his delight at winning the role, adding that he was “really excited and happy” to represent autistic characters in the beloved animated series.
“He (Bruno) is funny, smart and a very laid-back character. He can get really overwhelmed, he can get anxious and he uses comedy to get past situations,” Garcia said of the character.
Autism is a neurodevelopmental disability caused by differences in the brain. People with autism may have social and communication problems as well as repetitive behaviors or restricted interests.
In a 2017 report, the Centers for Disease Control And Prevention estimates that 2% of US adults are living with autism.
In a 2017 report, the Centers for Disease Control And Prevention estimates that 2% of US adults are living with autism.
Mattel developed the character of Bruno with the help of autistic authors and organizations in the United States and Europe, including the Autism Self Advocacy Network and the UK’s National Autistic Society.
Christopher Keenan, Mattel’s senior VP president and executive producer, said the move “organically engages a global audience that is underrepresented and deserves to be celebrated in children’s programming.”
He added that “care and thought” went into creating an accurate fictional representation of an autistic child.
Bruno’s features include lanterns to indicate his emotional state and ear guards that can emit steam if he feels sensitive to loud noises, Mattel said. “He also knows where all the tracks lead on Sodor, and he prefers schedules and routines.”
Garcia said he related to Bruno’s ear defenders “because if it’s really loud, I can’t cope. I have to think of new strategies, just like Bruno.”
Tom Purser of the National Autistic Society hailed Bruno’s introduction as “autism’s defining moment”.
“It’s so important that everyone sees autistic characters on our screens because there are 160,000 autistic children of school age in the UK and they want to see their stories told,” he said.
“It’s also important to give non-autistic children insight and understanding of what it can be like to be autistic.”
Zoe Gross, director of advocacy for the Autism Self Advocacy Network, said she hopes Bruno will “provide audiences with meaningful examples of inclusion in everyday life.”
Season 26 of “Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” will premiere on September 12 in the US and September 21 in the UK.