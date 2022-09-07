type here...
Entertainment Meet Bruno the brake car, the autistic friend of...
Entertainment

Meet Bruno the brake car, the autistic friend of Thomas the tank engine

By printveela editor

-

1
0
- Advertisment -


London (CNN)Children’s TV Show”Thomas and friends” giving his first introduction Autistic To diversify the character’s on-screen representation.

Bruno, a “fun, pun-making brake car” to debut this month, US toy giant Mattel The press release said.
The new series regulars will be voiced by autistic actors Chuck Smith, 10, and Elliott Garcia, 9, from the US and UK, the company said.
    Garcia, from Reading, England, expressed his delight at winning the role, adding that he was “really excited and happy” to represent autistic characters in the beloved animated series.

      Elliott Garcia voices Bruno the broken car in the UK version of “Thomas and Friends”.

      “He (Bruno) is funny, smart and a very laid-back character. He can get really overwhelmed, he can get anxious and he uses comedy to get past situations,” Garcia said of the character.
      Read on
      Autism is a neurodevelopmental disability caused by differences in the brain. People with autism may have social and communication problems as well as repetitive behaviors or restricted interests.
      In a 2017 report, the Centers for Disease Control And Prevention estimates that 2% of US adults are living with autism.
      Mattel developed the character of Bruno with the help of autistic authors and organizations in the United States and Europe, including the Autism Self Advocacy Network and the UK’s National Autistic Society.
        Christopher Keenan, Mattel’s senior VP president and executive producer, said the move “organically engages a global audience that is underrepresented and deserves to be celebrated in children’s programming.”
        He added that “care and thought” went into creating an accurate fictional representation of an autistic child.
        For many neurodiverse people, 'The Sims' is the comfort of a lifetime

        For many neurodiverse people, ‘The Sims’ has been a lifelong comfort
        Bruno’s features include lanterns to indicate his emotional state and ear guards that can emit steam if he feels sensitive to loud noises, Mattel said. “He also knows where all the tracks lead on Sodor, and he prefers schedules and routines.”
        Garcia said he related to Bruno’s ear defenders “because if it’s really loud, I can’t cope. I have to think of new strategies, just like Bruno.”
        Tom Purser of the National Autistic Society hailed Bruno’s introduction as “autism’s defining moment”.
        “It’s so important that everyone sees autistic characters on our screens because there are 160,000 autistic children of school age in the UK and they want to see their stories told,” he said.
        “It’s also important to give non-autistic children insight and understanding of what it can be like to be autistic.”
          Zoe Gross, director of advocacy for the Autism Self Advocacy Network, said she hopes Bruno will “provide audiences with meaningful examples of inclusion in everyday life.”
          Season 26 of “Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” will premiere on September 12 in the US and September 21 in the UK.

          Previous articleTwitter slams Gavin Newsom for electricity conservation push after electric vehicle mandate: ‘destroying the state’

          Latest news

          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Meet Bruno the brake car, the autistic friend of Thomas the tank engine

          London (CNN)Children's TV Show"Thomas and friends” giving his first introduction Autistic To diversify the character's on-screen representation.Bruno, a...
          Read more
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          Twitter slams Gavin Newsom for electricity conservation push after electric vehicle mandate: ‘destroying the state’

          off Video California doesn't have capacity to support electric car push: Shellenberger...
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          Trump blasts FBI over seizure of medical, tax records, compares action to ‘Days of Soviet Union’

          closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on September 7th Here are...
          Read more
          Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

          The Biden administration has expanded monkeypox vaccine distribution with a $20 million AmerisourceBergen contract

          closer Video Scientists trace monkey disease through human waste Scientists at the...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          CANADAprintveela editor - 0

          Bank of Canada raises base interest rate again to 3.25%

          The Bank of Canada, led by Tiff Macklem, has raised its benchmark interest rate several times this year...
          Read more
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Kenan Thompson plans to ‘boost the energy’ at the Emmys

          (CNN)It looks like Kenan Thompson is going to try and move on without a...
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News