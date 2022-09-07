Meet Bruno the brake car, the autistic friend of Thomas the tank engine

London (CNN) Children’s TV Show”Thomas and friends” giving his first introduction Autistic To diversify the character’s on-screen representation.

Bruno, a “fun, pun-making brake car” to debut this month, US toy giant Mattel The press release said.

The new series regulars will be voiced by autistic actors Chuck Smith, 10, and Elliott Garcia, 9, from the US and UK, the company said.

Garcia, from Reading, England, expressed his delight at winning the role, adding that he was “really excited and happy” to represent autistic characters in the beloved animated series.

Elliott Garcia voices Bruno the broken car in the UK version of “Thomas and Friends”.

“He (Bruno) is funny, smart and a very laid-back character. He can get really overwhelmed, he can get anxious and he uses comedy to get past situations,” Garcia said of the character.

