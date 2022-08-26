New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Meet Deep Vellum Books — the largest publisher of literature in translation in the US

The Dallas, Texas-based brand began in 2013 as a publishing house for local authors.

By 2015, the company had launched its first storefront – Deep Vellum Books.

Located in the heart of the Dallas suburb of Deep Ellum, the bookstore houses more than 100 published books.

In an interview with Fox New Digital, bookstore manager Riley Renhock explained the purpose and importance of the indie store.

“We don’t have enough indie bookstores in Dallas,” she said.

“Many of these books we carry here are ones you won’t find in other bookstores in the city.”

The bookstore also serves as a welcoming and comfortable hangout spot for people in the community.

“It doesn’t matter if you don’t like reading or not… come in,” she said.

With monthly book reading events, the store encourages anyone and everyone to stop by, even if they don’t consider themselves “readers” or don’t have one to attend, Renhac said.

“Yes, it’s book nerds, but most of us are ourselves,” she says.

Renhoek explained that the events help attract singles and others who share the same interests.

With its popular published books on a wide variety of subjects, Renhac shared the top five best-selling books on the storefront.

‘Edu Samuri was washed away in the river’ By Jung Young Moon

This book is a translation from Korean and related to the author’s arts residency in Corsicana, Texas.

As someone who has never spent time in Texas before, author Jung Young Moon writes about the results of her time in the Lone Star State.

‘Texas: The Great Theft’ By Carmen Boullosa

This is the first book published by Deep Vellum Publishing.

The story takes place over the course of a day; Texas is not the only protagonist. This book is about two cities divided by the Rio Grande.

“I grew up here and did public school Texas history — and never heard of it,” Rehnhack said of the story told in “Texas: The Great Theft.”

‘Penny Candy: A Confection’ by Jonathan Norton

This autobiographical play by Jonathan Norton tells the tender, funny story of his life growing up in Oak Cliff, a southwest suburb of the Dallas metroplex.

“It’s a really funny family story. I’ve never seen one in literature that has a Vacation Bible School joke,” Rehnhack said of Norton’s retelling of his childhood.

In the book, Norton also shares memories of his changing surroundings – a nod to the major changes that have taken place in the area over time.

‘The Step: A Punk Story’ by Benjamin Villegas

Translated from Spanish, the novel tells the adventures of a fictional punk band.

After learning that Nirvana was heavily inspired by punk bands in El Paso, Villegas decided to visit the area – and wrote this fictional account of a punk band from El Paso.

Since the book’s publication date, Villegas has created an album, album art, and mock-up posters of the story.

‘The Accommodation: The Politics of Race in an American City’ by Jim Schutze

This book chronicles the violent history of racism in Dallas.

Originally published in the 70s, the book was later burnt and banned.

“I think it’s the most controversial book in Dallas,” Rehnhack said of the book.

Jim Schutz is a journalist and author. He is a longtime city columnist for the Dallas Observer.

It speaks to the importance of speaking out – and now once again available to the public.