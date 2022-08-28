Meet a rural Vermont librarian helping stranded travelers with the ArriveCAN app.

Sharon Ellingwood White says she helped local people create Facebook accounts 10 years ago.

Now a part-time librarian in Canaan, Va., says she’s become the “de facto” local expert on another must-have app: ArriveCAN, the COVID-19 medical data entry program that’s mandatory for anyone who wants to enter. to Canada by car. vehicle or aircraft.

“I live it day in and day out,” she said.

Canaan is a small rural community located in the northeast corner of Vermont, on the border with eastern Quebec.

The three border crossings are adjacent to the Alice M. Ward Memorial Library in Canaan, where Ellingwood White has been busy for the past few months helping stranded travelers fill out information about ArrivecAN on an app or website.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers are recommending travelers turn around and drive five minutes to the library — or another 15 minutes to Dunkin’ Donuts in Colebrook, New Hampshire — for reasons that Ellingwood White says highlight a critical service gap : border crossings you do not have reliable Wi-Fi or cellular coverage, or none at all.

Ellingwood White says she once helped 12 travelers in one day. (Martin Chamberland/La Presse)

These black holes of communication which the CBSA recognizes as true “challenges” are forcing motorists who are denied entry because they did not provide their ArriveCAN information in advance to seek a nearby internet connection or otherwise travel to Canada and be quarantined for 14 days.

That’s where Ellingwood White said she’s only too happy to step in to offer free Wi-Fi at the library.

“I am somewhat famous. Notorious. Aggressively friendly,” she said.

“Libraries are very well prepared, as we learned during the pandemic, to target very local needs.”

“I once had 12 people”

According to Ellingwood White, those who turn around at the border only to land on the library’s doorstep fall into three categories.

There are Canaanese locals, many of whom speak French, and older people who have families in Quebec or who want to shop in places like Sherbrooke, Quebec for hard-to-find foods like lactose-free yogurt or, in the case of Ellingwood White, her son’s prom suit.

Some don’t have smartphones, and if they have internet at home, “it’s unreliable,” she said.

“ArriveCAN doesn’t have easy options for same-day travel,” she said. “Requiring a destination address suggests that people have to look up the addresses of a grocery store or restaurant. It’s awkward and weird.”

According to Ellingwood White, there are out-of-state American travelers who are unaware of the ArriveCAN requirement, such as the 83-year-old woman who traveled from Maine to Montreal alone.

“She was trembling. She was in tears. I had to create a Gmail account for her.”

Canada Border Services Agency officers direct people to the Alice M. Ward Memorial Library in Canaan as a free internet source to complete ArriveCAN information. (Sharon Ellingwood White)

There are also Canadians returning home.

“The younger crossbreeds are pretty good with their cell phones, but they don’t have US cell phone data plans. So they use our Wi-Fi,” she said.

Border traffic was restricted when a COVID-19 test result was required before entry. But when the Canadian government lifted that requirement last spring, “the floodgates opened,” she said.

“It happened often. Once I had 12 people.”

Canaan resident Jeanette Gagnon said Ellingwood White helped her figure out how to take a photo of her passport and COVID-19 vaccination card with her smartphone. Now Gagnon pays up front.

“One of my husband’s friends came to see if I could help him because he had a little party this weekend and wanted to go buy some cream cheese in Canada.

“And Sharon wasn’t around.”

Ellingwood White poses with Canaanite Jeanette Gagnon, whom she taught to use her smartphone to capture documents needed by ArriveCAN. (Martin Chamberland/La Presse)

CBSA admits connectivity issues

During a recent parliamentary committee hearing, Transport Minister Omar Algabra said that while “there is no evidence that ArriveCAN is causing any problems” at airports, he is aware that the app is being flagged as a problem by border communities.

Ellingwood White wrote to the Algabra office last week to outline the situation in Canaan. She said she received no response.

She had previously written to the office of the Minister of Public Security, Marco Mendicino. CAPS wrote back to her on behalf of Mendicino in June.

The agency thanked her for helping travelers and also noted that “travelers have a responsibility to ensure they are aware of all requirements prior to applying to enter Canada.”

Those who do not have a device and are experiencing technical issues “may also ask another person, such as a friend or relative, to help provide information,” the letter says.

Inside the Alice M. Ward Memorial Library in Canaan. Ellingwood White says those travelers who want to cross the border but land on the library’s doorstep fall into three categories: locals, out-of-state Americans and Canadians heading home. (Sharon Ellingwood White)

Ellingwood White said this only highlights the gap in “fairness” for older adults and less tech-savvy travelers.

When creating a Gmail account for the 83-year-old traveler, “I said, ‘You can share this information with your kids.’ And she said, “I don’t have children.”

“It [so easy] say these older travelers need to find a teenager or they need to find someone to help them. This is not justice.”

The CBSA’s response to Ellingwood White detailed the connectivity issues in the area.

“Border Patrol Officers at Ports of Entry East Hereford and Hereford Road would like to assist travelers with completing their ArriveCAN paperwork, but Wi-Fi is unavailable,” the agency said.

“In addition, offices are located in mountainous areas where there is no Canadian cellular network. The Hereford Road office has a weak cell signal from the US. to pay for roaming for using the network in the United States.

The agency told Ellingwood White that the Hereford Road border crossing has been flagged as a priority for Wi-Fi boosters or Canadian cellular networks.

CBSA plans to install a cell phone booster at the Port of Hereford by September 30, CBC News reported in an email last week.

According to Ellingwood White, even if the boosters are installed, they will not help travelers without smartphones or with home internet problems.

“This is something we are looking at with my colleagues and especially with the minister in charge of border services,” MP Marie-Claude Bibo, who represents the area of ​​Quebec that borders Canaan, said in an interview.

Refusal of travelers money

Ellingwood White said that despite the fact that the main reasons for their visits disappoint her, she did not turn anyone away.

“Helping travelers in distress is one of the most humane things we can do,” she said.

Starting May 24, the CBSA began releasing fully vaccinated Canadian ground travelers with a warning the first time they failed to complete an application, unless they had a history of non-compliance. This one-time exemption was extended to foreign nationals from 29 July.

Since then, the number of travelers who need to return to the US for the ArriveCAN has dropped significantly, according to the CBSA.

Ellingwood White also noticed that fewer people are returning.

“But still some [are] will come, she said.

Many people offered money to Ellingwood White in exchange for free internet at the library, but Ellingwood White said she refused the refund.

“I shake my head and say, ‘That’s literally the definition of a highway robbery.’

She said seeing travelers breathe a sigh of relief after being helped through the ArriveCAN process “is a reward in itself.”